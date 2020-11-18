TV Recap: The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Cheese Wranglers” and “House of Tomorrow”

by | Nov 18, 2020 12:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Happy 92nd birthday, Mickey! Disney+ launched the new series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse with two shorts premiering each week. In this recap of the first two episodes, I’ll be recapping Mickey and the gang’s madcap adventures and also pointing out some of the best in-jokes in each short. In the words of Mickey Mouse: “Everybody neat and pretty? Then on with the show!”

Cheese Wranglers

The season begins in the farthest corners of Frontierland. That’s not a Disneyland joke, shots from this episode literally place the characters in Walt Disney’s vision of the American west, complete with the Mark Twain and all!

Mickey, Donald and Goofy are western wranglers and instead of cattle, they wrangle wheels of cheese. But when Peg Leg Pete and his gang of weasels (originally from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad) steal their herd, Mickey and his gang have to get a little sneaky to steal them back. Disguised as a wheel of cheese, Mickey saves the herd through song, delivering them back to his sweetheart Minnie. The episode features a fun new song about “The Code” that features a cameo from one of my favorite obscure Disney characters, Humphrey the Bear!

An homage to the western film genre, Mickey, Donald and Goofy get very serious when they say “The Code” outside of the song. In these moments, they hilariously transform into rugged western movie stars like Clint Walker. Look at this guy…

…And now look at these guys.

Another fun in-joke for Disney fans is the Two-Circle Ranch run by Minnie Mouse. The horse barns at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are called the Tri-Circle D Ranch, a nod to both the three circles that make up the shape of Mickey’s head, but also to a Mickey Mouse Club serial called Spin & Marty, which was set at the Triple R Ranch (Andy wears a shirt from the ranch in the original Toy Story).

House of Tomorrow

More Disneyland fun abounds in the second short, this one celebrating Disneyland’s past. It’s set in Tomorrowland of the 1950’s and the opening shot finds Mickey, Donald and Goofy walking past the old Hall of Science. If you’re a big fan of the Mickey Mouse series, it’s actually appeared in three shorts before (“Down the Hatch,” “Split Decision,” and “Outta Time”). It’s inspired by the 1955 attraction Monsanto Hall of Chemistry. That building is now the home of Star Tours.

Coincidentally, the rest of the episode takes place inside another Monsanto sponsored Disneyland attraction, the Monsanto House of the Future, which opened in 1957.

Another one of my favorite lesser-seen characters, Professor Ludwig Von Drake, leads Mickey and his pals on a tour outside of the house. Mickey is very excited to experience “Tomorrow’s technology today,” but when he asks Von Drake when they can see it, he says “Tomorrow, because that’s when it opens.” When the Artificial Intelligence opens the door while Von Drake isn’t looking, Mickey convinces Donald and Goofy to sneak inside with him.

Inside the house, the AI (voiced by Alan Tudyk) starts to fulfill all of their needs. He cleans Mickey up and feeds him breakfast and puts Donald in a relaxation chamber. But things get a little complicated when Goofy starts spitting out needs at a rapid pace, causing the house to overload. Mickey tells Goofy to just do one need at a time, causing the goof to have a panic attack trying to pick just one.

Excited by the high tech house, Mickey sings the Sherman Brothers classic “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” originally written for Carousel of Progress. But Mickey’s first annoyance with the house comes when he’s trying to read Bambi and the AI ruins the ending. The AI goes overboard trying to meet their needs, getting rough with Donald’s massage and intervening when Mickey tries to back cookies for Minnie. It forces Mickey to write a lot of poems for Minnie and then puts him in a room full of paintings the AI has created, one of which is a photo of one of the first Minnie Mouse costumes made in the 1930’s, which Mickey is understandably frightened by.

As the AI loses control and traps the trip inside, Mickey tells Goofy to let out all of his needs, destroying the house and setting them free. I hope you’ve enjoyed this recap of the first two shorts of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Both shorts are now streaming on Disney+ and two new shorts will premiere on Fridays starting November 27th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed