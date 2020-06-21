Disney World’s New Tri-Circle-D Ranch Opens June 22nd With Restored Piece of Disney History

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new post celebrating the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch that opens Monday, June 22nd, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World began construction on a new barn Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Last week, President of Walt Disney World Resort Jeff Vahle visited the site and shared some photos

The Disney Parks Blog

Guests will also get to see the 1907 Dragon Calliope, a piece of Disney history purchased by Walt Disney himself for the opening of Disneyland, which was used in the 1981 tencennial celebration of Walt Disney World.

The original Tri-Circle-D Ranch was built before the grand opening of Walt Disney World in 1971 to fulfill Walt Disney’s dream of having horses at the Magic Kingdom.

The new barn is twice the size of the original and includes larger stalls for the horses equipped with automatic water stations, a wedding harness room for Cinderella’s ponies.

Last week, a pony foal named Violet was born at the new stable to her mother, Elsa.

The new Tri-Circle-D Ranch is located near the bus loop by Pioneer Hall.

As a reminder, Disney Resort hotels have restricted access. Only Guests with resort or dining reservations will be allowed to enter and new safety protocols are in place.

