Disney World’s New Tri-Circle-D Ranch Opens June 22nd With Restored Piece of Disney History

by | Jun 21, 2020 9:16 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new post celebrating the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch that opens Monday, June 22nd, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World began construction on a new barn at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground last August and the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch will open on Monday, June 22nd.
  • Last week, President of Walt Disney World Resort Jeff Vahle visited the site and shared some photos on Instagram.
  • The Disney Parks Blog has shared some new photos of the location, which includes an updated museum dedicated to Walt Disney’s love of horses.
  • Guests will also get to see the 1907 Dragon Calliope, a piece of Disney history purchased by Walt Disney himself for the opening of Disneyland, which was used in the 1981 tencennial celebration of Walt Disney World.
  • The original Tri-Circle-D Ranch was built before the grand opening of Walt Disney World in 1971 to fulfill Walt Disney’s dream of having horses at the Magic Kingdom.
  • The new barn is twice the size of the original and includes larger stalls for the horses equipped with automatic water stations, a wedding harness room for Cinderella’s ponies.
  • Last week, a pony foal named Violet was born at the new stable to her mother, Elsa.
  • The new Tri-Circle-D Ranch is located near the bus loop by Pioneer Hall.
  • As a reminder, Disney Resort hotels have restricted access. Only Guests with resort or dining reservations will be allowed to enter and new safety protocols are in place. Click here to learn more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed