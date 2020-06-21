Disney World’s New Tri-Circle-D Ranch Opens June 22nd With Restored Piece of Disney History

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new post celebrating the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch that opens Monday, June 22nd, at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World began construction on a new barn at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground last August and the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch will open on Monday, June 22nd.
- Last week, President of Walt Disney World Resort Jeff Vahle visited the site and shared some photos on Instagram.
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared some new photos of the location, which includes an updated museum dedicated to Walt Disney’s love of horses.
- Guests will also get to see the 1907 Dragon Calliope, a piece of Disney history purchased by Walt Disney himself for the opening of Disneyland, which was used in the 1981 tencennial celebration of Walt Disney World.
- The original Tri-Circle-D Ranch was built before the grand opening of Walt Disney World in 1971 to fulfill Walt Disney’s dream of having horses at the Magic Kingdom.
- The new barn is twice the size of the original and includes larger stalls for the horses equipped with automatic water stations, a wedding harness room for Cinderella’s ponies.
- Last week, a pony foal named Violet was born at the new stable to her mother, Elsa.
- The new Tri-Circle-D Ranch is located near the bus loop by Pioneer Hall.
- As a reminder, Disney Resort hotels have restricted access. Only Guests with resort or dining reservations will be allowed to enter and new safety protocols are in place. Click here to learn more.
