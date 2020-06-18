Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Shares Excitement of Fort Wilderness Reopening on Instagram

Jeff Vahle, the new President of the Walt Disney World Resort took to Instagram earlier to show off the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground just days before the resort reopens this coming Monday, June 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Resort President, Jeff Vahle took to Instagram to show off new enhancements and the grounds at the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground just days ahead of its reopening on June 22nd.
- Vahle captioned his photos:
“Met with some incredible Cast Members who are busy getting the NEW barn at Tri-Circle D Ranch ready to welcome guests on Monday. Always love seeing our Cast take such great care of our horses, including our newest addition—a baby foal named “Violet”—who was born here a couple weeks ago. Nice also to see the horses escort the Dragon Calliope to its new home today. This iconic piece of Disney heritage has a rich history at both Disneyland and WDW. Know it’s a guest favorite!”
- We reported last August that a new barn was coming to Fort Wilderness. The new barn will be added to the Pony Farm and Tri-Circle-D Ranch. With the new barn and some other changes, the Tri-Circle-D Ranch will offer a modern stable and updated outdoor spaces and facilities for “The Happiest Horses on Earth.” The new ranch also maintains the history of the original Tri-Circle-D, allowing guests to explore exhibits of classic Disney equestrian artifacts.
- Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground is set to reopen on June 22nd. When it does, it is expected that the new policies and protocols will be in place including, Required Face Coverings and Temperature Checks, Frequent Hand Washing and Sanitizing, Social Distancing with the use of floor markings, and following any new cast member instructions.
