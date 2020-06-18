Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle Shares Excitement of Fort Wilderness Reopening on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Met with some incredible Cast Members who are busy getting the NEW barn at Tri-Circle-D Ranch ready to welcome guests on Monday. Always love seeing our Cast take such great care of our horses, including our newest addition—a baby foal named “Violet”—who was born here a couple weeks ago. Nice also to see the horses escort the Dragon Calliope to its new home today. This iconic piece of Disney heritage has a rich history at both @Disneyland and WDW. Know it’s a guest favorite! #WaltDisneyWorld #FortWilderess #TriCircleDRanch #DisneyMagicMoments #DisneyCastLife