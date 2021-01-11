Find Your Own “New Groove” With These Disney Fashion Finds from Hot Topic

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove recently reached its 20th anniversary (feel old yet?) and Hot Topic is recognizing the milestone with attire that young adult fans will be desperate to get their hands on!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Emperor’s New Groove Hot Topic

Hot Topic has “pulled the lever” on trendy merch inspired by Disney’s early 2000s animated hit The Emperor’s New Groove. Dress up your wardrobe with a subtle nod to the film, or go all in with a bold red dress or an oversized Kuzcotopia top that’s comfy and casual. All of these new items are available in standard and plus sizes so even more fans can get in on the stylish fun.

Kuzco as a Llama

Llama Icons

Kuzcotopia Top

Yzma & Potions Icons

