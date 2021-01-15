What We Learned from Disney Insider Episode 7: Earth to Ned, Star Wars: The High Republic, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by | Jan 15, 2021 11:20 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

After a seven-month hiatus, Disney Insider returned for a new episode today that catches up on two Disney+ original series that started last fall, plus a look at a new Lucasfilm Publishing launch. For diehard Disney fans, this new episode offers a peek into some areas of the company that are highly secretive and that few fans will ever see in person. Here’s everything we learned in the seventh episode, titled “Puppet Masters, Authoring the Force, Capturing a Kingdom.”

Earth to Ned

Twenty episodes of Earth to Ned from Jim Henson Productions are now streaming on Disney+. Director Brian Henson takes viewers on a tour of Jim Henson Studios, formerly known as Charlie Chaplin Studios. From the Hollywood icon’s footprints in cement to his private screening room and office, fans get to see how the Henson team lovingly celebrate the artist’s legacy while also furthering the creative vision of Jim Henson. One of the highlights is a visit to Brian Henson’s office, formerly Charlie Chaplin’s, where his desk was used by his father Jim in New York City.

Inside the Charlie Chaplin Stage, viewers get to peek under the desks of Ned and Cornelius to see the puppeteers underneath. It’s a very impressive operation and set and also gives audiences some behind the scenes secrets, like Clod puppeteers wearing green screen beekeeper suits to disappear in the final cut. You also get to see Paul Rugg, the voice of Ned, at the controls where he uses Ned’s face to quote some “Ghost Host” dialogue from The Haunted Mansion.

Click here to read our interviews with Brian Henson and the puppeteers from Earth to Ned.

Star Wars: The High Republic

Skywalker Ranch is like Mecca to Star Wars fans and this segment gives a few glimpses at the campus. This segment is all about the new Lucasfilm Publishing initiative, which will also intersect with the recently announced Disney+ series, The Acolyte. Creative Director Michael Siglain talks about his vision for the project and introduces viewers to the cabal of authors behind the project, with footage of a meeting at Skywalker Ranch with Pablo Hidalgo sitting in to represent the Lucasfilm Story Group. Filmed almost one year ago, this segment also includes footage from the press conference for what was then known as “Project Luminous,” where you can see our very own Star Wars expert Mike Celestino in the press audience.

Click here for interviews, reviews and Who’s the Bossk? Podcast episodes about Star Wars: The High Republic.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Eight episodes of National Geographic’s documentary series about the animals that live at Walt Disney World premiered last fall. In this segment, we get to see how the filmmakers approached the project. We get to see Producers Rick Dowlearn and Dean Bushala leading a meeting in one of the Disney Animal Care meeting rooms and learn that the series was filmed over a twenty-four week span, with an additional eight-weeks of pickup shots later on. Four color-coded teams with specific skill sets were deployed between Disney’s Animal Kingdom and The Seas with Nemo and Friends. Highlights include seeing a team set up a wire camera on Kilimanjaro Safari and learning that they weren’t allowed to use drone cameras, plus seeing Jeff Stitzel preparing for a diving shoot in EPCOT.

What was your favorite moment of this week’s Disney Insider?

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed