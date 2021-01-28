Display Your Pin Collection Proudly with this Loungefly “Cinderella” Pin Trader Convertible Backpack

Disney pin collectors rejoice! There’s a new pin trader backpack available from Loungefly that’s themed to Cinderella, and comes with an exclusive glass slipper pin.

Disney Pin Trader Backpack

Disney pin traders know that the fun of owning the small collectibles comes from displaying and trading them. And it’s never been easier to do both than with this charming Cinderella-inspired convertible backpack that looks exactly like the storybook featured in the animated classic.

Disney Cinderella Pin Trader Convertible Backpack – Loungefly.com – $75.00

A great accessory for fans of Cinderella, and pin collectors alike. The cover of the book opens providing a secure place to display favorite pins.

This backpack comes with an exclusive enamel pin of Cinderella’s glass slipper on a purple cushion (approximately 1.5-inches tall).

Made of vegan (polyurethane) leather and features: adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, perforated, debossed, and printed details.

Officially licensed Disney product.

Bag Dimensions: W 9” x H 12” x D 4” (Please note: width is measured across the bottom of the bag.)

