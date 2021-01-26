New Pin Designs Available at Disney Pin Traders in Disney Springs

Collectors of Disney Pins visiting Disney Springs will be happy to know that they can find some brand new pin designs at Disney Pin Traders in Walt Disney World’s shopping and dining district.

These new designs include a new “Magical Comics” series, which includes the pin about featuring the Genie from Disney’s Aladdin .

. Another new set features Lunar New Year designs, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

