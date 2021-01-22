Secret Menu Items at Disney Springs Hot Diggity Dogs Food Truck Make A Delicious Treat

After learning about a secret menu offering on the Disney Parks TikTok, we had to head straight to the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck at Disney Springs to try the secret treat!

What’s Happening:

Thanks to a post from the Disney TikTok Walt Disney World’

To order the hot dog, you must say you want the “Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog!” We would recommend doing the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse dance as well.

The special hot dog is an all-beef hot dog with french toast batter-dipped and cereal-crusted hot dog bun, spicy peanut butter spread, banana-honey mustard, chipotle-berry preserve, and billionaire’s bacon.

The secret hot dog will only be available through January 25, so make sure to get there soon. The Hot Diggity Dogs food truck is open daily from 6:00 p.m. ET to close.

We think the hot dog serves as a great entree before trying out the specialty WandaVision cake