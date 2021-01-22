Secret Menu Items at Disney Springs Hot Diggity Dogs Food Truck Make A Delicious Treat

After learning about a secret menu offering on the Disney Parks TikTok, we had to head straight to the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck at Disney Springs to try the secret treat!
What’s Happening:
- Thanks to a post from the Disney TikTok, we learned that the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs was offering a secret menu treat at the location.
- To order the hot dog, you must say you want the “Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog!” We would recommend doing the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse dance as well.
- The special hot dog is an all-beef hot dog with french toast batter-dipped and cereal-crusted hot dog bun, spicy peanut butter spread, banana-honey mustard, chipotle-berry preserve, and billionaire’s bacon.
- The secret hot dog will only be available through January 25, so make sure to get there soon. The Hot Diggity Dogs food truck is open daily from 6:00 p.m. ET to close.
- We think the hot dog serves as a great entree before trying out the specialty WandaVision cake from Amorette’s Patisserie for dessert!