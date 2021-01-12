There Is a Secret Hot Dog Available Now at Disney Springs

Disney’s TikTok is now home to secret menu items at Walt Disney World, as they just revealed a secret hot dog you can now get at the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck at Disney Springs!
- To order the hot dog, you must say you want the “Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog!” We would recommend doing the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse dance as well.
- The special hot dog is an all-beef hot dog with french toast batter-dipped and cereal-crusted hot dog bun, spicy peanut butter spread, banana-honey mustard, chipotle-berry preserve, and billionaire’s bacon.
- The secret hot dog will only be available through January 25, so make sure to get there soon. The Hot Diggity Dogs food truck is open daily from 6:00 p.m. ET to close.