There Is a Secret Hot Dog Available Now at Disney Springs

Disney’s TikTok is now home to secret menu items at Walt Disney World, as they just revealed a secret hot dog you can now get at the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck at Disney Springs!

To order the hot dog, you must say you want the “Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog!” We would recommend doing the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse dance as well.

The special hot dog is an all-beef hot dog with french toast batter-dipped and cereal-crusted hot dog bun, spicy peanut butter spread, banana-honey mustard, chipotle-berry preserve, and billionaire’s bacon.

The secret hot dog will only be available through January 25, so make sure to get there soon. The Hot Diggity Dogs food truck is open daily from 6:00 p.m. ET to close.