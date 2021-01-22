Jim Shore Jungle Cruise Figurine Spotted at Disney Springs

A new Jim Shore figurine was spotted today at Disney Springs that features Mickey Mouse as a skipper on the “World famous” Jungle Cruise. The figure features Jim Shore’s signature filigree around the base and folksy checkered print on the trees, while the majority of the figure echoes the exotic locales seen throughout the classic attraction.

A hippo waits in the waters beneath a waterfall and a tiger is ready to pounce if the boat gets too close. Hopefully everyone on board Mickey’s boat is willing to lean the right way to avoid danger.

Jim Shore’s pieces are typically decorated all the way around, but with a flat unpainted back, this piece is more ideal for a mantel or against a wall on a desk rather than as a centerpiece or on a table without a wall behind it. The selling price of this figure is $85.

Through his Enesco Disney Traditions brand, Jim Shore has created a variety of figurines just for Disney Parks and occasionally visits the Walt Disney World Resort to do signings. This is the latest in a line of theme park figures that have included The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Enchanted Tiki Room and characters sitting in Fantasyland ride vehicles. While not yet available on shopDisney, a variety of Jim Shore Disney Traditions items can be found there.