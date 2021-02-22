Marvel Must Haves Week 6 Round Up “WandaVision” Episode 7

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the sixth week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is continuing its focus on WandaVision. Today we have some releases themed to episode seven “Breaking the Fourth Wall!” which is streaming exclusive on Disney+.

Episode 7 – Breaking The Fourth Wall

We join Wanda and the fam on the morning after Halloween, but that’s not all, we jump to the 2010s and Wanda spends some time confessing to the camera. Some people outside the Hex desperately want in, and it turns out something sinister has been lurking in Westview all along.

Coming Soon

This week, Monica made an attempt to head back into the Hex and to prepare for the journey, she donned a spacesuit. This March, Funko will release a Pop! of Monica in this great look and fans can pre-order this figure now.

Available Now

If you haven’t picked up any S.W.O.R.D. merchandise yet, now’s the time! Shirts and other creative items have popped up around the internet from retailers such as Amazon, JUNK, Hot Topic, Zazzle and more.

