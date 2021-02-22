Zzzax of Life – Episode 6: WandaVision “Breaking the Fourth Wall” and Marvel Roommates

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #6: WandaVision “Breaking the Fourth Wall” and Marvel Roommates

Date: February 22, 2021

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some more Marvel news, including the new documentary series, Assembled, coming to Disney+ and take a deep dive into the seventh episode of WandaVision. Finally, Alex joins in as the crew drafts their Marvel Roommates.