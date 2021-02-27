Polka Dot Summit 2.0: Minnie-Inspired Looks by Maeve Rilley

When it comes to fashion, no one is quite as sensible and stylish as Minnie Mouse. Inspired by the classy mouse, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly is helping fans put together three great looks featuring items they have in their closets and a few they can pick up on shopDisney!

Earlier today, Create & Cultivate presented their Positively Minnie Polka Dot Summit 2.0 which featured conversations with celebrities Jonathan Van Ness, Marsai Martin, and Hailey Bieber. In addition to these virtual sessions, the event also included some styling tips from Maeve Reilly. Among her selections are several items you can find right now on shopDisney.

Minnie-Inspired Looks with Maeve Reilly

Look #1

Leather jacket, white tee, light colored jeans.

You can even twin with your Minnie nuiMO! Maeve recently designed some fun fashions for the adorable Disney plush.

Look #2

Sweatpants, white tank top, Jacket

Look #3

Denim jacket, black shirt, faux leather pants. Great for casual evening out or Zoom session with friends.