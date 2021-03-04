Bewitching Ulta x WandaVision Makeup Collection Coming March 14th

Don’t touch that dial! We interrupt our regularly scheduled program to bring you this fun bit of news: Ulta Beauty is introducing a WandaVision makeup collection this spring that’s nearly as bewitching as the Disney+ series.

Ulta x WandaVision

Magical folks of all ages and factions will want to channel their inner Scarlet Witch and summon this spellbinding new collaboration from Ulta that’s inspired by Wanda Maximoff. PopSugar and Nylon are reporting that the collection will launch on March 14th and includes an impressive selection of beauty products and tools for eyes, lips and brows.

Whether fans prefer Wanda’s signature style inside or out of the Hex, they can recreate some of her fabulous looks spanning several decades with seven branded products. Each item or kit comes in a redish-pink box that gives off a 1960 vibe. Additionally, each piece features gold accents and a simple yet elegant design. Among the items in Ulta x WandaVision series are:

5-Piece Brush Set

Blush

Eyeliner Duo

Lip Gloss

Lip Balm Set

Brow Kit

Eye Shadow Palette Vault

From tackling their eyes and lips to cheeks and brows, fans can easily enhance their own personal brand of magic and take their look to the next level with this classy collaboration. Items will be priced between $10 and $28.

