Holiday Shopping: Dooney & Bourke Debut New Walt’s Lodge Collection of Bags

Mickey Mouse and his friends hit the slopes in the new holiday Dooney & Bourke pattern available now in three bag styles on shopDisney. Part of the Walt’s Holiday Lodge Collection, these wintry looks are sure to bring charm and cheer even on the coldest days!

Dooney & Bourke Walt’s Lodge Collection – shopDisney

Continuing with the imagery we’ve seen in the other items from the Walt Holiday Lodge collection Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse wear candy-cane striped hats and scarves as they enjoy snow. Within the allover print, you’ll find a “reindeer” Pluto with hot chocolate keg around his neck and poor Goofy has been engulfed by an enormous snowball. Meanwhile Chip ‘n Dale can be found building a snowman while Donald appears to be struggling with a pair of snowshoes.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198

Zip closure

Two interior pockets

Interior zip pocket

Exterior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Dome Satchel – $298

Zip closure

Two interior pockets

Interior zip pocket

Exterior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap

Top carry handles

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268

Magnetic closure

Two interior pockets

Interior zip pocket

Exterior zip pocket

Interior key hook

