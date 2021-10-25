Holiday Shopping: Dooney & Bourke Debut New Walt’s Lodge Collection of Bags

Mickey Mouse and his friends hit the slopes in the new holiday Dooney & Bourke pattern available now in three bag styles on shopDisney. Part of the Walt’s Holiday Lodge Collection, these wintry looks are sure to bring charm and cheer even on the coldest days!
Dooney & Bourke Walt’s Lodge Collection – shopDisney
Continuing with the imagery we’ve seen in the other items from the Walt Holiday Lodge collection Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse wear candy-cane striped hats and scarves as they enjoy snow. Within the allover print, you’ll find a “reindeer” Pluto with hot chocolate keg around his neck and poor Goofy has been engulfed by an enormous snowball. Meanwhile Chip ‘n Dale can be found building a snowman while Donald appears to be struggling with a pair of snowshoes.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $198
- Zip closure
- Two interior pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, removable crossbody strap
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Dome Satchel – $298
- Zip closure
- Two interior pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, removable crossbody strap
- Top carry handles
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268
- Magnetic closure
- Two interior pockets
- Interior zip pocket
- Exterior zip pocket
- Interior key hook
