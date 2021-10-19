Holiday Shopping: Walt’s Lodge Collection Brings Holiday Cheer to shopDisney

It’s beginning to look a lot like…the Holidays at Disney! We’re less than a month away from the start of the winter celebrations at Disney parks and this year and we couldn’t be more excited. On top of that a new collection of items inspired by Walt’s Lodge have already started to make their way to shopDisney.

Walt’s Lodge Collection – shopDisney

In 2021 Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be celebrating the holidays with some festive new looks and guests visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World will have the chance to meet the duo in their trendy styles. But that’s not all! Disney Parks and shopDisney will feature the Walt’s Lodge Collection which celebrates winter with Mickey and Minnie! In fact several of these items are now available for everyone to shop.

Stay festive and cheery this Christmas wherever your journeys take you! Strap on this playful Loungefly bag that showcases Mickey and Minnie skiing, or gather the family for picture time and wear a dressy denim shirt or cozy cardigan with winter themed decorations.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Denim Shirt for Adults

Minnie Mouse Holiday Knit Cardigan Sweater for Women

Holiday fans looking for something a bit more casual will love the hooded sweatshirts with delightful elements like a plaid patterned hood lining, or capped style sleeves.

Mickey Mouse Holiday Pullover Hoodie for Women

Mickey Mouse Holiday Zip-Up Hoodie for Women

Entertain guests and share the love of Disney with this serving bowl showcasing a winter wonderland picture on the interior.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Serving Bowl

Let’s get over the ugly sweater trend already and jump to playful spirit jerseys! Whether you’re a fan of Disneyland or Walt Disney World, or just want to feel the Disney magic without picking a favorite resort, these ultra festive designs are a must for you list.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater by Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sweater by Spirit Jersey for Adults

Finally, even your baby and your dog want in on the holiday collections! Dress theme in the jolly looks that will bring a smile to their faces and yours too.

Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse Costume for Baby

Pluto Holiday Plaid Flannel Shirt for Dogs – Personalized