“The Book of Boba Fett” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

This December Disney+ will visit the galaxy far, far away to explore what Boba Fett is up to in the new live-action series The Book of Boba Fett. But before the show debuts, Funko is already getting fans excited with new Pop! figures and key chains that are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Book of Boba Fett Funko Pop! – Entertainment Earth

Today marks Disney+ Day (November 12th) and naturally, that means there’s new merchandise for the streaming service’s upcoming shows! Guests visiting Entertainment Earth can pre-order some fantastic Funko Pop! collectibles featuring Boba Fett and his sidekick Fennec Shand. Whether you’re looking for something for display purposes or just want to carry around a fun key chain, you can bring the Star Wars galaxy to your home with these figures.

Funko Pop! Figures

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Fennec Shand Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Measures approximately 1 1/2-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Fennec Shand Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Measures approximately 1 1/2-inches tall

Comes packaged in a window display box

More Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29th exclusively on Disney+