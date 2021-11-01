Trailer Analysis – Shot-By-Shot with the First Footage from “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” On Disney+

This morning, Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for its highly anticipated upcoming live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of the acclaimed and popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

As we tend to do with Star Wars trailers, let’s take the opportunity to go through this footage shot-by-shot, and perhaps get a better idea of what we can expect from The Book of Boba Fett when it hits Disney+ at the end of next month.

Shot 1A: We open on the craggy outcroppings of the Dune Sea on Tatooine at either sunrise or dusk, as only one of the planet’s twin suns can be seen on the horizon. Suddenly a B’omarr monk appears from over a ridge and crawls to the right of the frame on its spindly legs. DID YOU KNOW the B’omarr monks were the original owners of Jabba’s Palace? They are an order of religious zealots who believe in removing their brains and placing them in sensory deprivation tanks in order to achieve enlightenment, using spider-like droid bodies to walk around. A B’omarr monk was first seen in Return of the Jedi as C-3PO and R2-D2 enter Jabba’s Palace.

Shot 1B: The shot pans over as the B’omarr monk crosses in front of Jabba’s Palace. Also first seen in Return of the Jedi, this location popped up as a post-credit surprise in the second-season finale of The Mandalorian, teasing The Book of Boba Fett as the next live-action Star Wars series.

Boba Fett (off-screen): “I am not a bounty hunter.”

Shot 2: A droid hands Boba Fett his helmet, which already looks a bit more dinged-up than it did after getting a fresh coat of paint in The Mandalorian. I don’t immediately recognize the droid, but it looks to have a similar dome (and possibly body structure) to a pit droid from The Phantom Menace, but not exactly.

Shot 3A: Boba Fett (played once again by Temuera Morrison, who first appeared as Boba’s father Jango Fett in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones) examines his helmet. Some nondescript technology rests in the background, and we can see through the curtains of Jabba’s Palace out to the Tatooine desert beyond.

Shot 3B: Fett dons his helmet, and the camera dollies in to give us that iconic visage. We hear an Ithorian voice speaking in its native language and being interpreted by a translator collar.

Ithorian (off-screen): “I’ve heard otherwise.”

Shot 4: The Lucasfilm logo, in rusty Boba Fett green and red.

Shot 5A: Some kind of desert settlement, presumably still on Tatooine. I don’t believe we’ve seen this location before, but the central building looks imposing. Mostly human pedestrians walk by in Star Wars-esque civilian garb.

Shot 5B: Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen, who has so far appeared as the character in The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch) enters the frame with Boba Fett, both walking away from the camera as it pans down. They seem to be heading toward that central structure, and both are carrying their weapons.

Shot 6: We see that Fennec Shand is walking through a marketplace, with Boba Fett slightly behind her, just out of frame. Vendors and customers watch them pass warily. This woman seems to be selling some kind of cloth, though her shop also carries an array of baskets and other odd containers.

Shot 7: We see the unnamed Ithorian we heard earlier, dressed in finery and still speaking through his translator collar. He sits on a central chair in a room surrounded by ornaments and glyphs on the walls. His aide is a Twi’lek. I’m assuming this is inside the structure we saw in the previous shot. Fennec Shand and Boba Fett enter the frame on the left and right just before it cuts away. DID YOU KNOW the Ithorian species first appeared in the original Star Wars film, and has since been a frequent presence in ancillary Star Wars material, including being represented by a full-size animatronic named Dok-Ondar in the Galaxy’s Edge areas at Disney Parks?

Ithorian: “I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer.”

Shot 8: Now we see an establishing shot of this bustling, densely populated settlement, which looks to be built in a giant crater and has a big obelisk-type tower in its center. I’m becoming less and less convinced that this is on Tatooine, but it’s still possible.

Shot 9: A simple, straightforward shot of the throne in Jabba’s Palace. Obviously this is not literally the throne Jabba himself sat on, as the Hutt would have been far too large to occupy it. But it is the throne Bib Fortuna was sitting on when Boba Fett took control of the palace from him at the end of The Mandalorian season 2.

Boba Fett (off-screen): “Jabba ruled with fear.”

Shots 10-14: A rapid-fire succession of images, as two of the Ithorian’s soldiers evidently draw on Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. We see several Gamorrean guards in the background, though they do not seem to be immediately joining in on the fight, and we get a better look at the glyphs, which I’m pretty sure originate in some classic Ralph McQuarrie concept art for the original Star Wars trilogy, and have been seen in some other architecture around the galaxy, including on Batuu.

Shot 15: Fett removes his helmet and looks at the city around him. Fennec comes up from behind him and watches his face. We can see more passersby in the background, including another Gamorrean guard.

Boba Fett (off-screen): “I intend to rule with respect.”

Shot 16: A title card – “STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+”

Shot 17: A sweeping shot of Jabba’s Palace and its surrounding environment. A lone figure makes its way through the desert and up to the entrance.

Fennec Shand (off-screen): “You were all once captains under Jabba the Hutt.”

Shot 18: A dinner meeting appears to be taking place within Jabba’s Palace. Boba Fett sits at the head of the table, with his helmet removed and resting beside him. Around the table we see members of the Trandoshan and Klatooinian species. DID YOU KNOW Bossk the bounty hunter from The Empire Strikes Back was the first Trandoshan we saw on-screen, while Klatoonians were introduced in Return of the Jedi as skiff guards on Jabba’s Sail Barge?

Shot 19: A medium shot of one of the Klatooinians, who looks at his comrade skeptically.

Shot 20: We get a reverse shot of the dinner table. Two Gamorrean guards stand behind Fett watching over the meeting, while Shand sits at his right. It’s tough to make out what’s being served at the gathering, but there are plates and goblets on the table, along with a large spherical container of some sort.

Boba Fett: “I’m here to make a proposal that’s mutually beneficial.”

Shot 21: These guys are Aqualish, the same species as Ponda Baba– the alien whose arm Obi-Wan Kenobi chops off at the cantina in the original Star Wars film.

Shots 22-23: Boba Fett and Fennec Shand stand in an alcove atop one of the domes of Jabba’s Palace, looking out over their domain. There’s a jump cut between these two images as the camera pulls back.

Shot 24: Title card – “EVERY GALAXY”

Shot 25: Four Tusken Raiders make their way through the desert during a sandstorm. Three of them carry gaffi sticks, while the fourth has a Cycler rifle.

Boba Fett (off-screen): “Why speak of conflict…”

Shots 26-27: Fennec removes some kind of throwable blade from the heel of her blaster rifle and throws it down in front of her. She is standing behind Boba Fett’s throne in Jabba’s Palace.

Shot 28: Fett and Shand enter a building through some curtains with Gamorrean guards following behind them.

Boba Fett (off-screen): “…when cooperation can make us all rich?”

Shot 29: Two Twi’leks whisper to each other during some kind of gathering. People sit at tables and booths around them and someone walks by wearing a fez. DID YOU KNOW Twi’leks first appeared in Return of the Jedi (both Bib Fortuna and Jabba’s dancer Oola were members of this species) but have since become key figures in the Star Wars mythos, such as Rebel Alliance pilot Hera Syndulla and her family?

Shot 30: Title card – “HAS AN UNDERWORLD”

Shot 31: Boba Fett’s ship the Slave I rockets past us, flying over what looks to be the Tatooine desert just after dusk. The camera pans to the right and follows it as we now see its engines from behind.

Shots 32-33: We’re back at the dinner meeting, and the Klatooinian at the other end of the table is addressing Fett.

Klatooinian: “What prevents us all from killing you…”

Shots 34-35: Fennec Shand and Boba Fett exchange knowing looks while they drink from their goblets at the dinner table and a Gamorrean guard lurks in the background.

Shot 36: Fett’s helmet tumbles to the ground as a fight rages behind it. It’s full of metal coins, and they spill out onto the sand. The coins are decorated with the Rebel Alliance insignia, indicating that they are New Republic credits.

Klatoonian (off-screen): “…and taking what we want?”

Shots 37-46: Another rapid-fire action sequence, this time with a bunch more shots. Fett and Shand are confronted by a group of assassins in the city streets of the crater-built settlement. The assassins carry red energy shields and vibroblades, and our protagonists seem genuinely worried about fighting them. But at some point Fett is able to slam one of the attackers to the ground and swing at him with the assassin’s own blade.

Shot 47: Fennec Shand addresses someone in Boba Fett’s court, as Fett rests on his throne behind her. DID YOU KNOW that while Jabba the Hutt’s rancor was killed by Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, the recent animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch implied that had at least one other?

Fennec Shand: “If you had spoken such insolence to Jabba, he would have fed you to his menagerie.”

Shot 48: We see that Shand is addressing the two Aqualish from the dinner meeting, who are now standing in front of Boba Fett’s throne.

Shot 49: Also present in the throne room are the Klatooinians, and one of them pushes down the other’s hand, as though to prevent him from attacking Fett.

Shot 50: A close-up shot of Boba Fett as he settles in on his throne.

Boba Fett: “Please… speak freely.”

Shot 51: Title card – “STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT – ORIGINAL SERIES STREAMING DECEMBER 29”

Shot 52: The Disney+ logo.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on Disney+.

