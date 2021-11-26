“Hawkeye” “Rogers the Musical” Pin Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

You’ve seen (part of) the musical and you’ve heard the showstopping song…now it’s time to bring home the pin! What are we referencing? Why a new Entertainment Earth Exclusive pin themed to Rogers the Musical from the Disney+ series Hawkeye!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Rogers the Musical Pin – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

One of the best things about Marvel shows is the in world entertainment they create for their characters. Our favorite so far? Broadway’s Rogers the Musical as seen in Hawkeye. Sure, it may be a fictional musical—for now—but audiences can still get in on the fun with this incredible Entertainment Earth Exclusive pin designed after the show's poster.

Hawkeye Rogers the Musical Enamel Pin – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $8.99

Measures 1 1/2-inches tall

Features shiny glittered details

Terrific gift for any Avengers or Captain America fan

Ages 15 and up

ICYMI Rogers the Musical:

We instantly fell in love with the musical about Captain America that features all of our favorite Avengers (and then some—Ant-Man, how'd you get here?) fighting the battle of New York. Marvel heard our collective joy and released the full song on the official Marvel Music playlist

More Hawkeye: