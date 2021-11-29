10 Cool Gifts to Purchase During shopDisney’s Cyber Monday Sale

by | Nov 29, 2021 1:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Cyber Monday shopping deals are here and shopDisney is offering up to 30% off sitewide!* If you’re having a hard time narrowing down what to purchase, we’ve browsed the featured merchandise and have selected 10 items that we’re adding to our shopping lists.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

UPDATE (11/30/2021): shopDisney has extended their Cyber Monday deals through today! Fans can still shop the tiered deals saving up to 30% sitewide.

Cyber Monday Deals – shopDisney

As part of the Cyber Monday shopping frenzy, guests can save big with the code: CYBER.

  • 20% on $100+
  • 25% on $150+
  • 30% on $200+

Hurry, these offers are good today only. So if you’ve held off on shopping for the holidays, now’s the time to stock up on magical toys, clothing and more all discounted to meet every budget! And don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on orders over $75!

*Please note some restrictions apply and full details can be found on shopDisney.com*

Legacy Tile

Longtime visitors to Disney parks know how special it was to locate their family tile each time they traveled to Disneyland and Walt Disney World castle parks. While the program is no more, you can still recreate these magical clay tiles for your own home thanks to shopDisney.

Commemorative Legacy Paver – 6'' – Personalized

Spirit Jersey

We thought the Spirit Jersey trend was on its way out, but that appears to not be the case! Whether you’re already on board or have yet to join this fashion train, now’s the time to start your collection with this “Snow Much Fun” style that embraces all the best parts of winter.

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Snow Much Fun'' Spirit Jersey for Adults

RSVLTS The Lion King Shirt

We love RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and are so happy to see their Disney-themed button downs on shopDisney. Fans of The Lion King—and its villain Scar—will surely appreciate this Elephant Graveyard pattern showcasing the clawed baddie and his hyena henchmen.

The Lion King ''Elephant Graveyard'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

Encanto Ear Headband

When it comes to Minnie Mouse ear headbands, we say the more the merrier! One of the latest styles to debut on shopDisney is themed to the beautiful new film, Encanto! The best feature? The large magenta bow. We simply cannot get enough!

Encanto Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults

Maribel Costume Dress for Kids

And what goes perfectly with some Minnie Ears? How about a matching dress for kids! This colorful dress is designed after Mirabel’s signature outfit from the film and features all sorts of adorable fashion elements.

Mirabel Costume for Kids – Encanto

National Geographic Love Your Melon Hoodie

Keep yourself warm this winter and support a good cause with this beautiful light blue hoodie by Love Your Melon. Best of all, 50% of net profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer through research, therapeutic experiences, and family support.

National Geographic Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Love Your Melon – Light Blue

Game of Life Disney Edition

What happens when you combine two amazing classics? You get a really special, magical board game! Instead of dollars, the Game of Life Disney Edition uses Wishes as currency. You’ll earn, redeem, and spend wishes as you build your dream life, take your dream vacation, and bring magic to the world.

The Game of LIFE – Disney Parks Theme Park Edition

Star Wars Porg Mug

This adorable Porg Mug is a recent addition to shopDisney, imported all the way from Batuu! Originally, these speciality mugs were only available at Oga’s Cantina (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), but now you don’t even have to leave home to secure this delightful bounty.

Porg Mug – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Kylo Ren Lightsaber

Kids will be kids and any child who loves Star Wars has wanted to have their very own Lightsaber battle! How do we know this? We speak from experience. So give your favorite young padawan a fun gift that will have them playing with a pal and exercising their Force abilities. Oh, and did we mention that this lights up?!

Kylo Ren LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars

Disney nuiMOs

You know them, you love them, and now you can get them on sale…we’re talking about Disney nuiMOs! These poseable plush figures are great for taking pictures and are designed to be an extension of your personal style. Speaking of style, there’s dozens of mix and match outfits to buy for every adventure you can imagine.

Miss Piggy Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Muppets

More Cyber Monday Fun:

 
 
