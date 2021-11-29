Holiday Shopping: Save Up to 30% With Cyber Monday Deals on shopDisney

by | Nov 29, 2021 9:43 AM Pacific Time

Hello holiday shoppers! Cyber Monday has finally arrived and once again, shopDisney is the best destination for magical gifts for the whole family. Guests can save up to 30%* on select merchandise sitewide as part of the limited time Cyber Monday deals.

UPDATE (11/30/2021): shopDisney has extended their Cyber Monday deals through today! Fans can still shop the tiered deals saving up to 30% sitewide.

Cyber Monday Deals – shopDisney

Holiday shopping is in full swing and you don’t want to miss the latest deals from shopDisney! As part of the Cyber Monday shopping frenzy, guests can save big with the code: CYBER.

  • 20% on $100+
  • 25% on $150+
  • 30% on $200+

Hurry, these offers are good today only. So if you’ve held off on shopping for the holidays, now’s the time to stock up on magical toys, clothing and more all discounted to meet every budget! And don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC to get free shipping on orders over $75!

*Please note some restrictions apply and full details can be found on shopDisney.com*

Jackets Starting at $20 

Fall weather, winter snow, the chilly days of spring all require folks to add layers or bundle up, so why not do it the Disney way! Make room in your wardrobe for these fantastic hoodies, puffy jackets, and pullovers featuring all of your favorite characters.

Spider-Man and Venom Zip Hoodie for Kids

Disney Princess Zip Hoodie for Girls

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Puffy Jacket for Adults – Reversible

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Bret Iwan

T-Shirts Starting at $15

It’s a fact: you can never have too many Disney T-shirts. Whether you’re planning daily outfits for your next Disney vacation, or just love sharing your fandom with everyone you know, these clever and fun shirts are “top” notch!

Chewbacca and Stormtroopers T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

Pizza Planet Long Sleeve Tie Dye T-Shirt for Kids – Toy Story

Mickey Mouse Semi-Cropped T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe

Walt Disney Pictures Logo Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Adults

Toys Starting at $18

Young doll collectors will love Disney’s Classic Dolls that will bring out their creative sides and inspire a love for fashion too! Disney Princesses dolls, plush, and playsets make a great gift for the holidays and they start at just $18!

Sisu Human Classic Doll – 11'' – Disney Raya and the Last Dragon

Ariel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – Medium

Tiana Ballet Doll – 11 1/2''

Cinderella Premium Doll with Light-Up Dress 11''

Sleepwear Starting at $16.00

Contrary to popular belief (just kidding I made this up), bedtime doesn’t have to be a bore! Bring the party to pajama time with fun sleepwear shirts and separates for the family.

Shang-Chi Costume PJ PALS for Boys – Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Rapunzel Nightshirt for Girls – Tangled: The Series

Mickey Mouse Fleece Jogger Pants for Adults

Stitch Sweatpants for Adults – Disneyland Paris

Don’t forget to use the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping!

 
 
