Disney Villains Fashions Arrive in Style as Part of Disneyland Paris Collection

After a two year pause in my international travels, last week I had the absolute pleasure of being in France and visiting Disneyland Paris. It feels really good to be able to use my annual pass for parks visits and merchandise discounts too! While I didn’t come home with much in the way of souvenirs, I did happen to spot a new or relatively new Villains Collection at Parc Disneyland. Let’s take a look.

Disney Villains – Disneyland Paris Collection

The Villains Collection features a color palette of grey, black, golden yellow and maroon hues with decorations inspired by Ursula, Maleficent, Hades, the Evil Queen, Dr. Facillier, Cruella de Vil, and Hades. This latest clothing series is part of the Disneyland Paris Collection that also includes Frozen and Minnie Mouse styles. I spotted this “new” collection at the Main Street Motors store in Parc Disneyland. Later in the week I noticed that it was also available at Disney Fashion in Disney Village. The collection is moderately priced with individual items selling for 20,00€-120,00€.

Fashion Bags

Carry your favorite Disney Villains with you everywhere you go! Three clutch and crossbody bag styles are available to fit your personal preference.

Fashion Tops

The Villains collection offers guests trendy and stylish looks that are perfect for every day or when you’re feeling like being a baddie.

The long maroon tunic would be great to pair with leggings and some boots, while the golden blouse grey pullover and short sleeve t-shirt will make a perfect match with dark skinny jeans.

Jackets and Outerwear

Finally, complete your look with an eye-catching duster jacket that comes with a tie belt and is decorated with a poison apple embroidery on the lower right side.

For the more casual villains fans, don’t miss out on this comfy looking hoodie with dramatic black drawstrings. I like this one best because it includes Hades!

Want to see more Disneyland Paris fashions? Check out our picture collection of some favorite items spotted throughout the parks.