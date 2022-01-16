What’s New This Week on TV + Streaming – January 16th-22nd, 2022

Looking for something new to watch? Our guide to all of the new and returning shows and movies will help you find something perfect for you this week. Before you dive in, here is a quick look at my top 5 in order of premiere date in case you need a recommendation.

Top 5 of the Week

Sunday, January 16th

New TV Shows

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins – Series Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True Crime – NR Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins investigates burgeoning romances from their sweet beginnings, and follows what happened all the way through to their bitter endings. With her background as a criminal prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and with her expertise in matters of the heart, Faith Jenkins gives her professional POV of the nightmarish cases. With first-hand accounts from victims’ family, friends and law enforcement, each hour-long episode reveals the inner workings of intimate attachments that seemed fated to last forever and ended in murder.

– Series Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True Crime – NR The Real Murders of Atlanta – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – True Crime – NR Real Murders of Atlanta portrays the unbelievable cases of homicide that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases, each hour-long story brings Atlanta’s hustle and deadly decadence into sharp focus. It’s the dark side of the New South, where deadly battles for status and affluence emerge between those who are willing to kill for the good life and those willing to kill to keep it.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – True Crime – NR Britannia – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Epix – Drama – TV-MA Aulus has built himself a smart villa overlooking the new town of Verulamium. But underneath, Druids and Celtic tribes still resist power.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Epix – Drama – TV-MA Reframed: Marilyn Monroe – Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Biography – NR From CNN Original Series and RAW, a new four-part documentary series reclaims the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe to reveal a new story, of a complex and powerful woman ahead of her time. Narrated by Golden Globe-winning actress Jessica Chastain, the series features a star-studded cast of female voices and is made by an all-female editorial team led by filmmaker Sam Starbuck.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on CNN – Biography – NR Two Sentence Horror Stories – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Inspired by online microfiction, Two Sentence Horror Stories is a critically acclaimed psychological horror anthology series featuring a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Designed to subvert classic horror tropes by centering on everyday people and diverse, intersectional perspectives, the half-hour series taps into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social and cultural issues that exist within our modern society.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Somebody Somewhere – Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on HBO Sam (Bridget Everett) is a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

– Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on

New Movies

Fishing for Love – UP at 7/6c – NR When Kendall, a successful restaurant designer comes home to Mystic Bay for the annual Big Catch Festival, she finds herself in uncharted waters with town newcomer Zack. Is Kendall baited for trouble in her home town or will she catch true love?

– UP at 7/6c – NR My Best Friend's Secret Life – 8/7c on Lifetime When teenager Maggie makes a new friend in the cool, edgy Laurel, she’s thrilled. But Maggie soon realizes she’s being groomed for something much worse than a best friend, and it’s up to her mother Kate to save her. Ren Ashton, Nicolette Langley, Rachel Turner Pusey and Philip Boyd star.

– 8/7c on The Runner – Streaming on Shudder – NR The Runner follows a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman's descent deeper into the unknown. The Runner features break-out performances by musician Kris Esfandiari (King Woman), performance artist Sigrid Lauren (FlucT), and musician Cooper B. Handy (Lucy).

– Streaming on Shudder – NR

Monday, January 17th

New TV Shows

Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation – Special – 7/6c on BET – Interview – NR Moderated by Yara Shahidi and joined on stage by students from 22 participating colleges from across the country, Mrs. Obama discusses with students the themes from her acclaimed New York Times bestselling memoir, Becoming , and what it’s like to navigate young adulthood in the current climate. Mrs. Obama opens the floor to the students to discuss with them topics such as their mental wellness, diversity and inclusion on college campuses, and asks thought-provoking questions about shaping their future and becoming change agents in their communities. The one-hour special was filmed at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, MD.

– Special – 7/6c on BET – Interview – NR 30th Trumpet Awards – Special – 8/7c on Bounce – Awards Show – NR Bounce, the nation's popular entertainment television network serving African Americans, will present the 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards — a night of inspiration, history and crowd-rousing performances celebrating African American achievements and contributions. The 2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards will honor Courtney B. Vance, Stan Lathan, Tyrese Gibson, Zaila Avant-garde, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Princess Sarah Culberson.

– Special – 8/7c on Bounce – Awards Show – NR Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America – Special – 8/7c on TV One – NR Ne-Yo hosts The Soundtrack of Black America at the 2022 Urban One Honors, premiering on MLK Day only on TV One. The 2022 Urban One Honors will honor singer/actress Jennifer Hudson, writer/producer Timbaland and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard as well as two legendary songwriter/production teams, Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.



Tuesday, January 18th

New TV Shows

DOTA: Dragon's Blood – Book 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The sweeping fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

– Book 2 Premiere – Streaming on How I Met Your Father – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Mighty Express: Train Trouble – Special – Streaming on Netflix A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day?



Wednesday, January 19th

New TV Shows

Home Inspector Joe – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – NR With 20 years in the New York City construction business, a sixth sense for safety and a family of his own to protect, licensed home inspector Joe Mazza is driven to keep his clients from buying risky, unsafe properties in the new HGTV series Home Inspector Joe . The series will feature Joe, his go-to designer Noel Gatts and his home-buying clients as they tour properties they love. Buyers around the country need every edge they can get in today’s red hot seller's market and in every episode of Home Inspector Joe, Mazza will reveal the secrets, checklists and solutions that can help.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Reality – NR Growing Belushi – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery This season, the crew is faced with the challenge of farming — weather, mold, pests — and re-growing their unique proprietary strains after they were destroyed last season (blame Jim!). With the help of some friends and familiar faces — including Dan Aykroyd, Larry Joe Campbell, Guy Fieri, and cousin Chris — it’s a joint effort to get things back on course and achieve greatness within the competitive world of cannabis.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Assembled is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Hawkeye series with stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in this immersive, and in-depth examination of the latest installment of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Special – Streaming on El Marginal – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After the fire at San Onofre, the fates of Pastor, Mario Borges and Diosito cross paths again in the Puente Viejo prison. The reunion between Pastor and Diosito will re-awaken strong sentiments in both of them. César, who was transferred there, joins this confrontation and leads the group that represents the Sub21. From the outside, Sergio Antín will run things in order to seize the power of the prison, confronting the current director. And Emma Molinari will work to aid Pastor in a new and dangerous attempt to escape.

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on Heavenly Bites: Mexico – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This is a show about the food that Mexicans hate loving. It’s about those flavors that are worth the stomach aches that will most likely follow their consumption. An ode to those things that we are willing to eat no matter how out of control the recipe gets.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Juanpis Gonzalez: The Series – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The most spoiled and unpunished rich kid in the country has to overcome a difficult test imposed by his grandfather to inherit the family fortune, through which he finds what he believes is his vocation: To make politics… but in his (not always lawful) way. Juanpis is a series inspired by Alejandro Riaño's flamboyant and controversial social media character.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The jaw-dropping story of one of the world’s most audacious conmen. Over the course of a decade, Robert Freegard controlled, conned and fleeced at least seven women and one man, stealing close to a million pounds. His traumatised victims were led to believe they were accomplices in highly elaborate secret service operations and that their families were in grave danger if they did not obey. Freegard exploited, abused and controlled them with extreme cruelty, confident his victims were too paralysed by fear to escape. Now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a family who fear for their mother’s safety.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Too Hot to Handle – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure's on, because this season, the stakes are even greater… with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 Batch 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum , Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including puzzles, birthdays, backyards, tiny things and motorcycles. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

– Season 2 Batch 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, January 20th

New TV Shows

Warped! – Series Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Nickelodeon – Kids – TV-G In Warped!, Milo (Anton Starkman), the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic book shop, Warped!, finds his world disrupted when his boss hires a new employee. With the quirky and excitable Ruby (Kate Godfrey) now on the payroll, the two form an unlikely alliance to create the world’s greatest graphic novel. Joining them in their adventures are Darby (Ariana Molkara), a smart and fashion-forward friend who is always there to lend a hand, and Hurley (Christopher Martinez), a neighboring pizza shop employee who spends his time coming up with brilliant culinary creations.

– Series Premiere – 7:30/6:30c on Nickelodeon – Kids – TV-G Single Drunk Female – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform After a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her “Smother” to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS – Talk – TV-MA Full Frontal is an Emmy Award-winning late-night series that shines a spotlight on stories inside the beltway and beyond, hosted by Samantha Bee.

– Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS – Talk – TV-MA Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral) – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Two celebrities with the same zodiac sign embark on an astral journey to the past, present, and future led by Angélica and astrologers Paula Pires and Vítor diCastro.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Envoys (Los Enviados) – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ Two priests need to find the whereabouts of an alleged healer who mysteriously disappears. Soon they discover a psychiatric community on the outskirts of town which is hiding secrets behind the missing healer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on La Fortuna – Series Premiere – Streaming on AMC+ – Drama – NR In La Fortuna, Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel), a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci), an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea. Forming a unique team with Lucía (Ana Polvorosa), a combative public official, and Jonas Pierce (Clarke Peters), a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate tales, Álex sets out on the adventure of a lifetime, on which he learns about the importance of love, friendship and commitment to your own beliefs.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on AMC+ – Drama – NR Looney Tunes Cartoons – Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories

– Season 4 Premiere – Streaming on The Marfa Tapes – Special – Streaming on Paramount+ Directed by Spencer Peeples and featuring live performances set against the backdrop of West Texas, The Marfa Tapes features candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage captured during a five-day album recording session in November 2020. The documentary film offers viewers a rare glimpse inside the making of the 2021 album of the same name by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall.

– Special – Streaming on Men of West Hollywood – Series Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Reality – NR Watch as cameras follow one of the most exciting friend groups in West Hollywood: Mr. California, a plastic surgery icon, a celebrity photographer, a top underwear model, a YouTube star and a luxury property owner — six of the biggest male socialites in the city. These Men, along with their boyfriends and girlfriends, give a glimpse into their lavish Los Angeles lifestyles.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Reality – NR Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The six episodes celebrate the iconic cities of Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, and Mumbai in a fresh way, shedding light on hidden gems, vibrant subcultures and captivating characters — all of whom are night owls. In doing so, it provides an alternative night-time guide to some of the most dynamic people and places in town.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Moses Storm: Trash White – Special – Streaming on HBO Max In his wildly original debut special, Moses Storm gets unflinchingly personal about his childhood spent dumpster diving in extreme poverty… despite looking like he was conceived at an Ivy League a cappella concert.

– Special – Streaming on On the Job – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max On The Job centers around crime syndicates that temporarily release contracted prison inmates to carry out political assassinations for those in power, except that the crime syndicates are run by politicians.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Selling the Hamptons – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Larger-than-life personalities, a red hot seller’s market, super exclusive luxury properties and the potential for mega-dollar sales blend into a potent cocktail of real estate drama and real world competition in the new discovery+ series, Selling the Hamptons .

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Supernatural Academy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Supernatural Academy is based on the book adaptation of best-selling series of the same name from Jaymin Eve, chronicling an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they're about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves – and save the world!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on True Story with Ed & Randall – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock True Story with Ed & Randall is a hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series hosted by Ed Helms ( The Office ) and Randall Park ( WandaVision ), the comedic and heartwarming series highlights everyday Americans as they share their most extraordinary true stories with surprising twists along the way. As each story unfolds, the events are brought to life by a cast of notable guest stars and comedians in dramatized re-enactments.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion – Special – Streaming on discovery+ In September of 2009, a quiet night in the exclusive neighborhood of Isleworth, Florida was shattered with a 911 call from real-estate mogul, Bob Ward who, without prompting, declared, “I just shot my wife.” When investigators show up a short time later, they find Diane Ward shot to death in the master bedroom of the home. In the next installment of the Unraveled anthology, Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter speak to law enforcement, family members and Bob Ward himself, to get to the bottom of Diane Ward’s mysterious death.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

The Royal Treatment – Streaming on Netflix Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

– Streaming on

Friday, January 21st

New TV Shows

Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 20 Premiere – 10/9c on HBO Real Time with Bill Maher will return for its landmark 20th season – making Maher the longest-serving late-night host currently on the air. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with news-making guests, roundtable discussions with panelists and “Real Time” viewers’ favorite, “New Rules.”

– Season 20 Premiere – 10/9c on Back on the Record with Bob Costas – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Bob Costas returns to HBO with Back on the Record with Bob Costas , which will air four episodes each year and will be driven by in-depth interviews with the biggest names in sports, entertainment and popular culture, and discussions led by Costas that will address today’s most topical sports issues.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on As We See It – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fraggle Rock: Back on the Rock – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ozark – Season 4 – Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

– Season 4 – Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series – Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they're on a journey to adventure!

– Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Servant – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Summer Heat – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Those who pass by the Hotel Maresia never leave the same way they entered. In this heavenly place, young staff members will discover the world and themselves in an unforgettable summer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

A Hero – Streaming on Prime Video Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.

– Streaming on Munich: The Edge of War – Streaming on Netflix Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?

– Streaming on My Father's Violin – Streaming on Netflix Through their shared grief and connection to music, an orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof, successful violinist uncle.

– Streaming on Picabo – Streaming on Peacock From co-directors and executive producers Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn comes Picabo , the first career-spanning film chronicling the life of Picabo Street, the alpine skiing icon of the 1990s and Vonn’s childhood hero. From her unorthodox childhood in Idaho to her Olympic successes, dramatic recoveries from ill-timed injuries and her arrest in 2015 due to false allegations, the film provides an intimate look at Street’s fascinating life through an emotional interview with Vonn and behind-the-scenes footage of Street’s life.



Saturday, January 22nd

New TV Shows

Radford Returns – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Radford Returns follows a luxury sports car designer, a record-breaking master builder, and an F1 World Champion tasked with designing, building, and test driving the last gas-powered supercar for Lotus while simultaneously establishing their lives in California and building a world class team around them. Ant Anstead, Jenson Button, Mark Stubbs and Roger Behle united to revive the Great British coach-building company Radford, inheriting a colorful celebrity past and impressive automotive legacy. Their job is to design and build highly sought-after automobiles for the world’s most historic brands and cater to a modern Radford customer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Vanished: Searchning for My Sister – 8/7c on Lifetime Twins Jada and Kayla (both played by Tatyana Ali) could not be more opposite: Jada being the mild-mannered sister with an office job, and Kayla the wild child. Recently divorced from her husband Warren (Justin Bruening), Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment. But after a few days with no word from Kayla, Jada begins to worry and reports her sister missing. With no leads and the police investigation at a standstill, Jada takes matters into her own hands. She disguises herself as her sister and gets pulled into a world of drugs and deceit in order to learn the shocking truth about what really happened to Kayla.

– 8/7c on Butlers in Love – 9/8c on Hallmark – NR Since finding out about the International Butler Academy, it has been Emma’s (Stacey Farber) big dream in life to attend and make a home for herself among the elite rank of graduates. Emma finds herself in a world where teamwork is everything, even though she likes to work alone. Henry (Corey Cott) is her fiercest competition, and she thinks he cops an attitude because he comes from a family of royal butlers. Henry wants to be a chef, not a butler, which is something his family doesn’t understand or support. Through Henry, Emma starts learning the power of working with a team instead of trying to do everything herself. Conversely, Emma encourages Henry to find a more constructive way of winning over his family as opposed to being distant and caring so little about the profession she loves. Their connection makes all the difference in the world as Emma starts reevaluating her ambitions in life.

– 9/8c on Hallmark – NR

