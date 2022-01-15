Bridget Everett Talks About Following Her Dreams Back to the Little Apple (Manhattan, KS) on the HBO Comedy “Somebody Somewhere”

by | Jan 15, 2022 9:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“I am from Manhattan, Kansas,” Bridget Everett explained about her upbringing at a TCA press conference for her new comedy series Somebody Somewhere. Inspired by her own life, the HBO series debuts on Sunday, January 16th, on HBO at 10:30/9:30 c and streaming on HBO Max. “They actually call it the Little Apple.” Bridget may call the other Manhattan home now, aka the Big Apple, but the new series takes her back to her Kansas roots.

(Chuck Hodes/HBO)

(Chuck Hodes/HBO)

“I love being from Kansas, but I didn't ever think that there was a world sort of outside of it,” Bridget shared, who loved performing in her school choir and musicals, but didn’t think she could make a career out of it. “I did go to school for opera and vocal performance and everything, but even when I went to college in Arizona, I just never thought big enough to think about New York.” She fantasized about being like Debbie Harry at Studio 54 as a child, but it wasn’t until she found karaoke that she found her calling. “I came to New York and I discovered the cabaret world and the performance art world. And people were basically just going wild. And I was like, well, maybe I can do that.” Despite her talent, Bridget Everett really needed to be pushed to overcome her self-doubt and make her dream come true. “I just had people pushing me into it and I fell into the thing that was really my dream, but I needed some help finding my way there.”

In Somebody Somewhere, Bridget Everett plays Sam, a Kansan struggling to fit into her hometown who goes on a journey of self-discovery to find herself, her people, and her voice. “I think this story is a universal story, I hope it speaks to people everywhere,” co-creator and executive producer Hannah Bos shared about the show’s setting. “We're focusing on Kansas because Bridget Everett is from there. We're Midwesterners ourselves, but it is for just people who aren’t on the big coasts or near big cities. It’s that you can find your people wherever you are.”

Standing in for Manhattan, Kansas on the series is Chicago, Illinois, and its surrounding suburbs. “I grew up in rural Minnesota, I ended up in Chicago,” Paul Thureen shared, who co-created the series with Hannah Bos and also serves as EP. “I think there's something fun about doing the specifics of Kansas and what makes Kansas, Kansas.” The tagline for the series is “A coming of middle-age story” and Paul echoed the hope that all viewers find it relatable. “Anybody can identify in looking at self-worth and following your dreams at any point in your life. And I think that that’s a universal thing told, hopefully, with sort of a grounded, accurate look of the Midwest with the specificity of this place in Kansas to make it fun and special.”

“I never dreamt I would end up on HBO, so it’s just sort of a reminder you have to keep dreaming and dreaming outside of where you are,” Bridget Everett added about her journey. “It was really about finding the belief in myself that I could be a singer. And when you're growing up in Kansas, or at least in my experience, you just sort of are like, well, I'll do the show choir, I'll do the musicals, and then that's it and it’s over. And then it’s really sad when you graduate high school because you're like, well, that's the thing I love most in the world. I don't get to do it anymore.”

Thankfully for Bridget, she gets to continue doing what she loves and you can see her in Somebody Somewhere starting Sunday, January 16th streaming on HBO Max and premiering on HBO at 10:30/9:30c.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed