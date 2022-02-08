Hulu Announces Release Dates for 4 Shows, New Trailers for “The Dropout” and “Life & Beth”

Hulu just announced premiere dates for four original series during a TCA press conference and released a two new trailers.
What’s Happening:
- During a day of press conferences for upcoming Hulu Originals, the streamer announced release dates for the following shows:
- The Girl From Plainville – March 29
- Woke season 2 – April 8
- Love, Victor 3rd and final season – June 15
- Conversations with Friends – May
- In addition, new trailers for The Dropout and Life & Beth were released.
- More information about each series can be found below, along with the new trailers.
- Synopses: “Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?”
- Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews
- Premiere Date: March 3rd, 2022
- Synopsis: Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.
- Cast: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, LaVar Walker
- Premiere Date: March 18th, 2022
- Synopsis: The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
- Cast: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Norbert Leo Butz
- Premiere Date: March 29th, 2022
Woke Season 2
- Synopsis: Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, Woke continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile.
- Cast: Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, Sasheer Zamata, JB Smoove
- Premiere Date: April 8th, 2022
- Synopsis: Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.
- Cast: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke
- Premier Date: May 2022
Love, Victor Season 3 (Final Season)
- Synopsis: This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.
- Cast: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri
- Premiere Date: June 15th, 2022
