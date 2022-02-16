Disney+ Watch Guide: February 16th-22nd

It’s a wonderful week on Disney+ with the February 18th premiere of the new wintertime special from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Check out all that’s new and worth streaming this month with our weekly watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 16th

Marvel Studios Assembled – “The Making of Eternals”

“An in-depth look at the making of Eternals that takes viewers behind-the-scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more. See how Eternals came to life in this fascinating, exclusive examination of the production.”

New Exclusives – Friday, February 18th

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

“The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 16th

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Both seasons of the 2017 Disney XD TV series set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Science of Stupid

National Geographic takes a scientific approach to a format similar to America’s Funniest Home Videos, showing the physics behind each epic fail.

Lost Treasures of Egypt

The third season of National Geographic’s archeological series joins the first (season two still a lost treasure on Disney+).

Library Highlights

5th Anniversary – Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Filmed at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles at the end of the run of the national tour, this filmed version reunited the original Broadway cast and premiered in theaters as a special event on February 16th, 2017.

Black History Month – Celebrate Black Stories

Movies

TV Shows

