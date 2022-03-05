Photos: “Sing 2” Activation Offers Photo Op, Free Ice Cream This Weekend at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

With Illumination’s hit animated sequel Sing 2 hitting home entertainment media this month, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating this weekend via an activation promoting Sing 2 at its CityWalk outdoor shopping district.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood guests can grab some free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream outside the Universal Cinema AMC, then pose with a cool Sing 2 photo op featuring familiar characters from the popular movie.

1 of 9

I stopped by Universal CityWalk Hollywood this morning to take the photos in the galleries above and below, and guests were already lining up to grab their complimentary ice cream and pose in the “bus” photo op with cutouts of colorful Sing 2 friends like Meena (voiced by Tori Kelly in the film), Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Gunter (Nick Kroll), and Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey). The two available Ben & Jerry’s flavors are perennial favorites Phish Food and Americone Dream, and fans are encouraged (but definitely not required) to sing their hearts out for their free frozen treats!

Universal describes the premise of Sing 2 as follows: “Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.” Here’s hoping this fun activation at CityWalk Hollywood will encourage more folks to check out the movie on home media.

1 of 9

The Sing 2 activation is open today, March 5, and tomorrow, March 6, at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. Sing 2 is available now for digital download, and will be released on Blu-ray Tuesday, March 29.