Universal Studios Hollywood Drops Proof of Vaccination/Negative COVID Test Requirement

Universal Studios Hollywood is located within Los Angeles County, which had some of the strictest COVID-19 related protocols in the country. With the drop in cases, most of the country has dropped face covering requirements. Now, due to a change in county guidelines, Universal Studios Hollywood has also dropped their proof of vaccination requirement.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood announced through their Twitter account this morning, that per government guidelines, as of today, March 4th, 2022, the park will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to visit.
- The indoor face covering requirement was also recently removed. However, the park still strongly recommends everyone to wear a face covering indoors.
- Visit Universal’s Operations Safety Update page for more details.
Per government guidelines, as of March 4, 2022, Universal Studios Hollywood will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to visit. Everyone is strongly recommended to wear a face covering indoors. Visit https://t.co/0OD9RpMTi8 for details.
— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 4, 2022
