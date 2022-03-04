Universal Studios Hollywood Drops Proof of Vaccination/Negative COVID Test Requirement

Universal Studios Hollywood is located within Los Angeles County, which had some of the strictest COVID-19 related protocols in the country. With the drop in cases, most of the country has dropped face covering requirements. Now, due to a change in county guidelines, Universal Studios Hollywood has also dropped their proof of vaccination requirement.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood announced through their Twitter account this morning, that per government guidelines, as of today, March 4th, 2022, the park will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to visit.

The indoor face covering requirement was also recently removed

Visit Universal’s Operations Safety Update

Per government guidelines, as of March 4, 2022, Universal Studios Hollywood will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to visit. Everyone is strongly recommended to wear a face covering indoors. Visit https://t.co/0OD9RpMTi8 for details. — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 4, 2022

More Universal Parks News: