Jeff Goldblum Gets Up-Close with a Raptor at Universal Studios Hollywood

LOOK OUT! 😳😳😳@DaleJr, @RutledgeWood and Jeff Goldblum just got up close and personal with a raptor at @UniStudios!

Check out @JurassicWorld: Dominion in theaters on June 10. #SuperGoldSunday pic.twitter.com/VSGHN5WH9p

— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2022