Jeff Goldblum Gets Up-Close with a Raptor at Universal Studios Hollywood

As part of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Super Bowl today, actor Jeff Goldblum is at Universal Studios Hollywood with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood. The trio got up close and personal with a dinos66aur that Jeff Goldblum may be familiar with…
LOOK OUT! 😳😳😳@DaleJr, @RutledgeWood and Jeff Goldblum just got up close and personal with a raptor at @UniStudios!
Check out @JurassicWorld: Dominion in theaters on June 10. #SuperGoldSunday pic.twitter.com/VSGHN5WH9p
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2022
What’s Happening:
- The trio were unexpectedly surprised by a raptor at the Raptor Encounter next to Jurassic World: The Ride.
- This of course serves as promotion for Jurassic World: Dominion, the latest film in the franchise, which Goldblum stars in.
- The film, which releases in theaters on June 10th, recently released its full trailer, which you can watch below:
More Universal Park News:
- Universal Orlando Resort announced they will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective yesterday, February 12th.
- Universal Studios Florida holds a celebratory tribute store, pretty much every season for the last few years, and their current highly-themed retail location in the New York section of the park is all decked out and ready for this year’s Mardi Gras festivities.
- Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras is back and better than ever, and even though the concerts and classic parade have returned, the real star of recent years of the event has been the savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world.