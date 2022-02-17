Universal Orlando Releases First Episode of “Ride Guys” Focusing on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Universal Orlando posted the first episode of their new YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode the Ride Guys take a 95 degree dive into all the fun facts about Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.
What’s Happening:
- Ride Guys hosts, Dylan and Mike, take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about one of Universal Studio Florida's most thrilling attractions, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.
- From a 90 degree incline to twists and turns named after music symbols, you'll learn the details behind the attraction as well as some information to help you plan your next trip.
- This series is part of the launch of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal hub – a trip-planning site that highlights the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how tos” for a trip to the award-winning destination via innovative storytelling designed with the guest in mind. Complete with dynamic videos, podcasts, planning guides and more, this exciting new platform will showcase all of Universal’s amazing experiences in a way that connects with today’s traveler and the content they like to consume.
- Universal Orlando states that new episodes of Ride Guys will be premiering monthly on YouTube.
- Watch the first episode of Ride Guys below:
More Universal Orlando News:
- Universal Orlando Resort announced they will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, February 12.
- Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras has already just begun and will run from February 5 through April 24 – louder, spicier and better than ever – with the return of star-studded live concerts, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world.
- Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, is expected to open by summer 2025, executives for parent company Comcast stated.