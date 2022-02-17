Universal Orlando Releases First Episode of “Ride Guys” Focusing on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Universal Orlando posted the first episode of their new YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode the Ride Guys take a 95 degree dive into all the fun facts about Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

What’s Happening:

Ride Guys hosts, Dylan and Mike, take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about one of Universal Studio Florida's most thrilling attractions, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

hosts, Dylan and Mike, take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about one of Universal Studio Florida's most thrilling attractions, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. From a 90 degree incline to twists and turns named after music symbols, you'll learn the details behind the attraction as well as some information to help you plan your next trip.

This series is part of the launch of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal

Universal Orlando states that new episodes of Ride Guys will be premiering monthly on YouTube.

will be premiering monthly on YouTube. Watch the first episode of Ride Guys below:

More Universal Orlando News: