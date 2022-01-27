Epic Universe Expected to Open by Summer 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, is expected to open by summer 2025, executives for parent company Comcast said Thursday.

What’s Happening:

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell says Epic Universe’s construction is “full steam ahead,” during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call.

NBC Universal expects to invest about $1 billion in capital expenditures for the theme park this year, according to Chief Financial Officer Michael Cavanagh.

Universal Orlando also just reported the “best quarter in the company’s history for any quarter,” said Brian Roberts, Comcast’s chairman and chief executive officer.

The resort has now reported back-to-back record-breaking profits, even as international travel still lags behind pre-pandemic levels.

NBCUniversal’s theme park revenue increased by $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2020, when all of its theme parks had limited capacity or were closed, the company noted.

More Universal Orlando News: