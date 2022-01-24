Rock the Universe Kicks Off This Friday at Universal Orlando

Back for the first time since 2020, Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe 2022 kicks off this Friday for an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun.
What’s Happening:
- Fans and youth groups can once again come together at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival to enjoy gripping performances by some of Christian music’s top artists – including Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian rock band, Casting Crowns, Grammy award-winning Christian pop duo, for King & Country, and Dove award-winning musician, Crowder – from January 28 – 29.
- Here’s a look at the full line-up for both days of the event:
- Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can enjoy a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts, and worship experiences throughout the weekend – including a Saturday ceremony with a special message and a moving musical performance, and a powerful Sunday morning worship service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.
- Fans still have time to purchase tickets and can take advantage of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks for the price of two with a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, starting at $129.99, plus tax. To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.