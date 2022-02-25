Universal Studios Hollywood Drops Indoor Mask Mandate, Keeps Vaccination Check

With Los Angeles County health officials dropping their indoor face covering policy today, February 25th, Universal Studios Hollywood now no longer requires fully vaccinated guests to wear masks indoors, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

Today, Los Angeles County health officials dropped an indoor mask mandate, but has kept in place a requirement that businesses check for proof of vaccination status.

As of today, Universal Studios Hollywood no longer requires fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors. Unvaccinated visitors to the park are required to wear masks indoors unless eating or drinking, although there is no enforcement of this policy.

Meanwhile, L.A. County’s other main theme park, Six Flags Magic Mountain, still requires all visitors regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors.

Photo: Los Angeles Times