New Official Discover Universal Podcast Launches

Earlier this week, Universal Orlando revealed their new Discover Universal hub, a new trip planning resource with blog posts, various video series and an all-new podcast, the Discover Universal Podcast.

What’s Happening:

In the Discover Universal Podcast, the hosts will give you vacation tips and thoughtful recommendations, and take you behind the scenes of the three parks at Universal Orlando Resort, as well as Universal Studios Hollywood.

Some of the things planned for the show include interviews with VIP guests, sending the hosts into the parks to experience some of the most exciting and thrilling attractions, and there might even be a few games in store.

The first season will be all about helping you plan your vacation with a series of in-depth overviews of the theme parks, hotels, and immersive lands.

The hosts for the new Discover Universal Podcast are Kari and David.

Kari started at Universal Orlando more than six years ago as the Bride of Frankenstein at Universal Studios Florida. She’s worked a number of roles around the destination including some beloved characters at Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Holidays, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and more.

David started at Universal Orlando more than nine years ago as a host at Disaster! – A Major Motion Picture Ride… Starring YOU! at Universal Studios Florida. He’s also worked a number of roles around the destination at Halloween Horror Nights, Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and more.

You can subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts Spotify Amazon