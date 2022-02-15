Universal Orlando Unveils New Discover Universal Vacation Planning Hub

Today marks the launch of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal hub – a trip-planning site that highlights the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how tos” for a trip to the award-winning destination via innovative storytelling designed with the guest in mind. Complete with dynamic videos, podcasts, planning guides and more, this exciting new platform will showcase all of Universal’s amazing experiences in a way that connects with today’s traveler and the content they like to consume.

What’s Happening:

Universal released a video preview of what you can expect as part of Discover Universal:

Visitors to Discover Universal can find entertaining yet informative content across various mediums, including:

All-new original video series with hosts sharing all of the details guests want to know about the different experiences within the destination, such as:

Ride Guys (debuts on February 17): Embark on an entertaining tour of the top rides at Universal Orlando with two “Ride Guys.” The duo will answer specific attraction-related questions and then showcase what the actual ride experience is like. New episodes will be released monthly.

Dine & Ride (debuts in May): Enjoy a culinary quest and learn more about the elevated theme park fare around Universal Orlando. New episodes will be released monthly.

Checked In (debuts in May): Takes viewers on a fun tour of the lobby, rooms, pool and amenities of Universal Orlando's eight magnificently themed hotels (one hotel will be highlighted in each episode).

The Discover Universal Podcast , where hosts will discuss the tips, tricks and must-know details to help guests plan the most epic vacation ever. The intro episode will be available on February 18, and guests can enjoy new episodes bi-weekly beginning February 22.

, where hosts will discuss the tips, tricks and must-know details to help guests plan the most epic vacation ever. The intro episode will be available on February 18, and guests can enjoy new episodes bi-weekly beginning February 22. Informative guides filled with itineraries, inspirational travel photography and more.

Discover Universal will launch additional engaging content throughout the year, and will expand to include Universal Studios Hollywood. For more information, click here