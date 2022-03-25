It’s International Waffle Day! Where to Find Mickey Waffles at Disney

International Waffle Day is today, March 25th (not to be confused with National Waffle Day, which is August 24th). For those who are fans of these delicious breakfast treats, it is a day to celebrate. A popular breakfast item at Disney is the classic Mickey waffle. Here's a list of many places at Disney where you can get this delectable item.

Disneyland:

Disneyland: Minnie’s Breakfast at the Plaza

Disneyland Hotel: Goofy’s Kitchen

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Storytellers Cafe

Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel: Disney’s PCH Grill

Walt Disney World:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Hollywood Scoops

All-Star Sports: Intermission Food Court

Beach Club: Cape May Cafe

Boardwalk: Kouzzina

Contemporary: Chef Mickey’s and Contempo Cafe

Grand Floridian: 1900 Park Fare and Gasparilla Grill

Polynesian: ‘Ohana and Captain Cook’s

Wilderness Lodge : Whispering Canyon Cafe

Disney Cruise Line:

If you have ever been on a Disney Cruise, you know that food is a big part of your trip. Just talk to any crew member or your server team and they will be able to make sure that Mickey waffles are a part of your vacation.

Merchandise:

If you're wanting to go all out, shopDisney has some Disney waffle inspired merchandise

Spirit jerseys are very popular and are themed for all sorts of different events at Disney. A Mickey Mouse Waffle inspired one is available for $74.99 Walt Disney World version

Or maybe you're looking for something to hold your cards? There's even a Mickey Mouse Waffle Card Wallet

If you are vegan or have an allergy, there are also special allergy friendly Mickey waffles that Disney can make. Disney takes allergies and special dietary restrictions very seriously, so they will be happy to assist you with whatever you need. Mickey waffles for everyone!