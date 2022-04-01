Easter Gift Guide: Adorable Spring Merchandise from shopDisney

A new season has sprung and Easter will soon be here too. As the holiday hop, hop, hops its way to us, now is the perfect time to shop for Easter basket gifts and other cute Spring-themed goodies. Need some inspiration? shopDisney has a variety of items the whole family will love.

Springtime fun is on its way and the Easter Bunny will be here before we know it! To help Disney fans prepare for the colorful holiday, shopDisney has put together an Easter Gift Guide with ideas spanning toys, accessories, and home essentials.

Whether you’re filling up the kids’ Easter Baskets or just wanting to surprise a family member, this cheerful assortment of merchandise is sure to bring a smile to their face. Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch and even some Disney Princesses are here to give your Easter celebration that perfect pop of Disney magic.

Plush Pals

Mickey, Minnie, Pooh and Stitch are trying out the job of Easter Bunny and spring chickens with these fluffy costumes! Each plush friend is dressed in a suit that’s decorated with polka dotted bows. On the bottoms of their feet are paw prints and “Disney Store 2022” embroidery.

Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny 2022 – 19''

Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny 2022 – 19''

Winnie the Pooh Plush Easter Bunny 2022 – 17 1/2''

Stitch Plush Easter Chick 2022 – 14''

Accessorize!

Minnie is ready to join your springtime excursions as part of this pretty purple Loungefly backpack. Our favorite parts are the ears and bow at the top, and we love the little flower decorations too.

Minnie Mouse Flower Loungefly Mini Backpack

Looking for something elegant to wear every day or on special occasions? Add Alice in Wonderland—a la Mary Blair—or Up to your jewelry assortment with these lovely necklaces.

Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Spinner Necklace by RockLove

Up House Pendant Necklace by Rebecca Hook

Finally for the Disney fashion lover in your life, consider this perfectly paisley tie that showcases Mickey mouse in a variety of playful colors.

Mickey Mouse Paisley Silk Tie for Adults

nuiMOs

nuiMOs are poseable plushes that offer hours of fun for everyone. We’re not kidding, adults and kids love these little pals that have a wide selection of fashions to wear and cool accessories they can hold (clothes and accessories sold separately).

Daisy Duck Disney nuiMOs Plush

Rapunzel Disney nuiMOs Plush – Tangled

Judy Hopps Disney nuiMOs Plush – Zootopia

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – White Smocked Blouse with Brown Pants and Straw Hat

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Blue Shirt, Brown Pants with Suspenders and Fedora Hat

Home is Where the Heart Is

shopDisney’s Winnie the Pooh home collection will refresh your kitchen and add some charm to the same time. The ceramic containers feature wooden covers decorated with Pooh and friends. Flowers and honeycomb elements add a nice touch to each piece that represent home and Winnie the Pooh in the cutest way.

Winnie the Pooh Ceramic Bread Bin

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Ceramic Container Set

Winnie the Pooh Kitchen Utensil Set and Holder

Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar

And for those who love to picnic with friends, this Mickey and Minnie basket makes the perfect gift.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Basket

Think Tink

The feisty little sprite dances her way among large flower blossoms, leaving some pixie dust in her wake. We can’t say for certain, but we're pretty sure the Pixie Dust will make your spirits soar as you work your magic in the kitchen.

Tinker Bell Floral Kitchen Towel – Peter Pan

Tinker Bell Floral Oven Mitt – Peter Pan

Cup of Tea

Sip your favorite flora, fruity, or herbal blend of tea like the royal you are with these princess-inspired mugs. Aurora and Belle never looked so good!

Aurora ''Sweet as a Rose'' Mug – Sleeping Beauty

Belle ''Enchanted Beauty'' Mug – Beauty and the Beast

Written Word

Document your holiday or daily experiences in these pastel colored journals themed to Mickey and Cinderella.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Journal Set

Cinderella Journal

Toys and Collectibles

Fill those Easter Baskets with the cutest Disney gifts out there! Blind Box collectible keys are fun to open because there’s a chance everyone will get something different, while aspiring young designers will enjoy being creative with Encanto-themed activities.

Winnie the Pooh Easter Series Collectible Key – Blind Box

Encanto Design Your Own Bag Activity Set

For more imaginative and interactive play, add a Princess Tea Set or Garden Play Set to your shopping list and watch their faces light up when they open these sweet surprises.

Disney Princess Magical Tea Set

Minnie Mouse Garden Play Set

Happy Easter!

Everything featured here is available now on shopDisney. Also, on April 1st, shopDisney is offering Free Shipping on any size order when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout!