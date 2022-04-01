It’s No Joke! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Today might be April Fools Day, but we promise you, this shopDisney’s Free Shipping is no joke! Today only, guests making purchases on shopDisney can once again take advantage of this shipping discount no matter how much they spend.

Every month, shopDisney likes to treat guests to special discounts and offers on the new and favorite Disney merchandise for the home, vacation, toys and more. One of the most popular offerings is Free Shipping on any size order and that offer is once again available.

Today only, guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Whether preparing for your next vacation, shopping for the perfect gift, or just treating yourself to something fun, there’s no shortage of charming accessories on shopDisney that will brighten anyone’s day.

Crop tops are in! These comfortable shirts are a summer wardrobe staple and you simply cannot go wrong with this whimsical Alice in Wonderland tee.

Alice in Wonderland Semi-Crop Top for Women

Speaking of tees, take advantage of shopDisney’s T-shirt discount where guests can save $10 when they purchase 2 kids shirts or $15 on two adult shirts (select styles only)!

Big Bad Wolf Vintage T-Shirt for Adults – Three Little Pigs

Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer Tee for Kids

Prepare for Easter fun with this adorable Stitch plush featuring our blue friend in a baby chick costume.

Stitch Plush Easter Chick 2022 – 14''

If you need a cuddly pal for sleep or play, the Pluto weighted plush makes a great companion, and he’s part of shopDisney’s latest markdowns so you’re saving even more money!

Pluto Weighted Plush – Medium 14''

Planning a family vacation? Stock up on swimwear and swim essentials. Save 20% on swim purchases over $50 with the code SWIM20.

Spider-Man Deluxe Beach Towel

Belle Slides for Kids – Beauty and the Beast

Grogu Swim Bag – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Mickey Mouse Swim Trunks for Boys

You don’t have to be on vacation to feel like you’re on vacation! Turn your home into an island oasis with the Mickey Mouse Homestead Collection.

Mickey Mouse Homestead Nesting Bowl Set

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

