Mickey Mouse Homestead Kitchen Collection Brings the Vacation Vibes to You

You don’t have to be on vacation to feel like you’re on vacation and shopDisney has a variety of ways to turn your home into an island oasis. A new Homestead Kitchen collection has made its way to shopDisney that will bring the fun of endless summer days to the heart of your house.
- Disney fans looking for a kitchen refresh can start simple by incorporating new dishware and home decor into their community space.
- shopDisney has just introduced a lovely blue and white homestead collection that will bring the perfect pinch of charm to your home while giving off subtle vacation vibes.
- The beautiful home essentials include:
- Placemats
- Dinner Plates
- Bowls
- Tidbit Plates
- Glasses
- Mugs
- Napkins
- Pillow
- Rug
- Planter
- Each item features blue Mickey Mouse heads surrounded by polka dots, shapes, and layered geometric patterns.
- The entire collection is available now on shopDisney and items are priced between $12.99-$74.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Set the Table
Mickey Mouse Homestead Placemat
Mickey Mouse Homestead Napkin and Ring Set
Mickey Mouse Homestead Tidbit Plate Set
Mickey Mouse Homestead Dinner Plate
Mickey Mouse Homestead Nesting Bowl Set
Mickey Mouse Homestead Pasta Bowl
Mickey Mouse Homestead Drinking Glasses Set
Sit Back and Relax
Mickey Mouse Homestead Throw Rug
Mickey Mouse Homestead Throw Pillow
Mickey Mouse Homestead Planter
