Mickey Mouse Homestead Kitchen Collection Brings the Vacation Vibes to You

You don’t have to be on vacation to feel like you’re on vacation and shopDisney has a variety of ways to turn your home into an island oasis. A new Homestead Kitchen collection has made its way to shopDisney that will bring the fun of endless summer days to the heart of your house.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a kitchen refresh can start simple by incorporating new dishware and home decor into their community space.

shopDisney has just introduced a lovely blue and white homestead collection that will bring the perfect pinch of charm to your home while giving off subtle vacation vibes.

The beautiful home essentials include: Placemats Dinner Plates Bowls Tidbit Plates Glasses Mugs Napkins Pillow Rug Planter

Each item features blue Mickey Mouse heads surrounded by polka dots, shapes, and layered geometric patterns.

The entire collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Set the Table

Mickey Mouse Homestead Placemat

Mickey Mouse Homestead Napkin and Ring Set

Mickey Mouse Homestead Tidbit Plate Set

Mickey Mouse Homestead Dinner Plate

Mickey Mouse Homestead Nesting Bowl Set

Mickey Mouse Homestead Pasta Bowl

Mickey Mouse Homestead Drinking Glasses Set

Mickey Mouse Homestead Mug

Sit Back and Relax

Mickey Mouse Homestead Throw Rug

Mickey Mouse Homestead Throw Pillow

Mickey Mouse Homestead Planter

More shopDisney: