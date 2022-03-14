National Nap Day is Better with Sleep Essentials from shopDisney

Did you know there’s a Napping Day? It’s today and it happens to coincide with Pi day too! Coming off of yesterday’s “spring forward” time change, why not get some extra rest and treat yourself to a nice long nap! In honor of the special day, shopDisney is sharing some of their cute sleep essentials that will bring some magic to your time of rest whether it's for minutes or hours at a time.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Today is National Napping Day and what better way to celebrate than by taking a nap! But before you close your eyes and catch a few ZZZs, take a few minutes to browse the assortment of cuddly accessories on shopDisney

Stitch Robe for Women

Little ones can head off to dreamland under the warm embrace of a woven throw super hero nap pad Star Wars storybook

Disney Storybook Collection Book

Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Pants for Adults

And for those who like to have a napping buddy around, the Eeyore weighted plush Checwbacca pillow

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Fleece Throw

No matter your preferred sleep style, just make sure you treat yourself to a restful National Napping Day.

You can find these and more bedtime essentials right now on shopDisney.

Links to more individual items can be found below. Sweet dreams!

Plush

Good for squeeze and some extra cuddles, you can’t go wrong with these adorable and brightly colored plush pals.

Hulk Cuddleez Plush – Large 22''

Stitch Plush – Jumbo 26''

Rapunzel Plush Doll – Tangled – Medium

Pajamas

No matter where you are in the family lineup, cute pajamas are a must and shopDisney has styles designed for everyone!

Winnie the Pooh Blanket Sleeper for Baby

Star Wars Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Grogu PJ PALS for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Spider-Man PJ PALS for Kids – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Disney Princess Knit Sweater Pajama Set for Women