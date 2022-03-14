Limited Time Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Perk: Save 25% on Purchase of $75 or More on shopDisney

One of the perks of being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder is the receiving special discounts and offers at retailers including shopDisney. Now through March 14th, APs can save 25% on their purchase of $75 or more with the code WDW25.
What’s Happening:
- That’s right you read it correctly! shopDisney is offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders extra savings with a special limited time offer.
- Now through March 17th, WDW Annual Passholders can take advantage of a 25% discount on a purchase of $75 or more.
- After filling their virtual shopping cart with goods totaling $75+ (pre tax), guests can use the code: WDW25 at checkout to activate the discount.
- For guests spending more than $75 after the discount, be sure to use the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout too for free standard shipping.
- Need some shopping inspiration?
- Gear up for your next WDW vacation with new swim styles for the family
- Celebrate National Napping Day with cozy essentials for a restful afternoon
- Brighten up your home office with a sunny Mickey Mouse collection
- Browse the latest EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival merchandise featuring Orange Bird or Mickey Mouse!
- The options are endless, so here’s hoping everyone finds something magical to bring home during this limited time shopDisney event.
Good to Know:
- In order to use the discount, Annual Passholders will need to have their AP linked to their Disney Parks account which in turn needs to be linked to their shopDisney account.
Linking Your Account:
- Linking the WDW Annual Pass is simple. APs can go to the Walt Disney World website, then click on “Sign In” or “Create Account.” From here they’ll login or register their account.
- Click the “Welcome” link
- Click “Membership & Passes”
- Under “Link Membership & Passes to Your Account” check that the WDW AP is linked. If not, click “Add Annual Pass” and add the requested information.
- Go to shopDisney and sign in to the shopDisney account affiliated with the Disney Parks Account.
- Happy shopping!