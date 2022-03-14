Limited Time Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Perk: Save 25% on Purchase of $75 or More on shopDisney

One of the perks of being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder is the receiving special discounts and offers at retailers including shopDisney. Now through March 14th, APs can save 25% on their purchase of $75 or more with the code WDW25.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Good to Know:

In order to use the discount, Annual Passholders will need to have their AP linked to their Disney Parks account which in turn needs to be linked to their shopDisney account.

Linking Your Account:

Linking the WDW Annual Pass is simple. APs can go to the Walt Disney World website, then click on “Sign In” or “Create Account.” From here they’ll login or register their account. Click the “Welcome” link Click “Membership & Passes” Under “Link Membership & Passes to Your Account” check that the WDW AP is linked. If not, click “Add Annual Pass” and add the requested information.

Go to shopDisney and sign in to the shopDisney account affiliated with the Disney Parks Account.

Happy shopping!