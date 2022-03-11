More Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Merchandise Arrives on shopDisney

Are you enjoying all of the colorful offerings of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival? Even if you can’t get to the park for this year’s event, you can shop the great collections from the Festival right on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

The 2022 Flower & Garden Festival merchandise has already started to arrive on shopDisney

Among the new selections available are: Camp Shirt Spirit Jersey Bucket Hat Dooney & Bourke Collection

Orange Bird is one of five Festival exclusive collections Mickey Mouse Home Garden Spike the Bee Figment’s Garden Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

Whether you’re a long time fan of Orange Bird or just getting to know the friendly avian, you’ll love the bright and cheery collection that will bring a bit of sunshine to your home!

Select items from the Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection are available now on shopDisney.

Links to individual items can be found below.

The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival is going on now through July 4th. Can’t make it to the park just yet? We’ve got you covered with a topiary tour, foodie guide and festival guide too!