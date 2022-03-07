Mickey Mouse Home Office Styles Bring Sunshine and Charm to Your Workspace

Could your home office (or just office) use a splash of sunshine and pinch of Disney fun? Well you’re in luck because shopDisney has a bright new collection that adds color and joy to your personal workspace.

What’s Happening:

Back in January, with the new year freshly underway, the Disney Parks Blog announced that colorful character inspired home collections

At long last a brilliant, sunny Mickey Mouse inspired series of office decor and supplies has arrived on shopDisney all inspired by our favorite global icon.

Whether scheduling your next Disney vacation (that cannot come soon enough) or doing real world work, this collection will look great on your desk, study, or favorite workstation. Items include: Countdown Desk Calendar Bookends Pen Cup and Cell Phone Holder File Organizer

The entire series of Mickey office essentials is now available on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Need more sunny Mickey Mouse styles? Check out the assortment of apparel for the whole family that includes loungewear and jackets in a variety of playful fashions.