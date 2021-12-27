Disney Parks Blog Showcases New Mickey Mouse Springtime Collections Coming to Disney Resorts and shopDisney

Disney fans have made it through the holidays and now it’s time to welcome the new year with new Disney springtime collections! The Disney Parks Blog has shared photos of a series of clothing for the family and some sunny decor that’s coming soon to Disney Resorts and shopDisney.

Whether visiting their favorite resort or looking for a way to spend those Disney Gift Cards, fans will find a lot to love about the Mickey Mouse Spring Collection and the Winnie the Pooh Home Collection.

Among the upcoming arrivals are new Weighted Plush featuring Mickey Mouse, Groot and Winnie the Pooh as well as an adorable Baymax Heated Plush to bring extra comfort to Disney fans of all ages.

Finally, fans can bring some warmth and sunshine to their home or office with colorful Mickey decor and accessories to help them stay organized. The collection includes Mickey Mouse bookends, a cute succulent planter, Minnie Mouse trinket tray and even ”Be Happy” wall décor.

Many of these items are available now at the resorts and will be coming soon to shopDisney