Lady, Groot and Mickey Pastel Colored Weighted Plush Have Arrived on shopDisney

Give your kids or yourself the ultimate cuddle experience with a weighted plush from Disney. Three characters sporting a new style are now available on shopDisney and will keep you cozy with their pleasant and comforting weight.
What’s Happening:
- Last year, Disney parks added some weighted plush pals to their assortment of stuffed animals and these cuties really took off!
- After making the grand entrance at the parks, the cuddly creatures eventually came to shopDisney so that more fans could share in the collection.
- Now Disney has introduced even more pals and different styles to their line of weighted plush and you can find them on shopDisney. Among the characters that have joined the collection are:
- Mickey Mouse
- Lady (Lady and the Tramp)
- Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy)
- This assortment of plush was first announced on the Disney Parks Blog back in January along with a sneak peek photo of Mickey Mouse and an upcoming Baymax pal. The Parks Blog also notes that a new Winnie the Pooh will also join the line.
- Fans can shop for their favorite weighted plush friends right now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.
Mickey Mouse Weighted Plush – 15''
