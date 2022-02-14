New Collection of “Encanto” T-Shirts Arrive on shopDisney

If you’re like us, you can’t get the music of Encanto out of your head and it's just a matter of time before you sit down to stream the movie again on Disney+! While you’re gearing up for your next viewing, why not head over to shopDisney where you’ll find new shirts showcasing Maribel and her family.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is bringing more Encanto merchandise to fans with their latest t-shirt arrivals that feature the Madrigal family and their gifted children.

merchandise to fans with their latest t-shirt arrivals that feature the Madrigal family and their gifted children. The fashionable shirts are designed fan favorite characters: Maribel Antonio Toucan and Capybara Maribel with Isabela and Louisa

There’s even a logo shirt and sweatshirt for adults who want to get in on the Encanto fun too.

fun too. Shirt sizes range from 4-14 and sell for $19.99-$39.99.

The entire assortment can be found on shopDisney

More Encanto on shopDisney:

If you love these shirts, there’s even more movie tie-in merchandise to shop!

Whether you want to add some new color to your beauty routine or just need to dazzle with a favorite pair of earrings Encanto products designed for adults and younger fans too.

products designed for adults and younger fans too. Encourage creative playtime with dolls, toys and accessories

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+!