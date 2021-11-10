“Encanto” Merchandise Dances Its Way onto shopDisney with Toys, Clothing and More

by | Nov 10, 2021 4:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

We’re just days away from the debut of Encanto and I’m already excited to meet Mirabel and her family! shopDisney is excited about the premiere too and has added even more magical movie tie-in merchandise to the site. Fans of all ages will love this assortment of toys, clothing and collectibles featuring the new film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Encanto Merchandise – shopDisney

Enter the magical world of the Madrigal family when Disney’s newest animated film Encanto hits theatres on November 24th! As you count down the day to the movie’s arrival, now’s a great time to start shopping the selection of toys and attire on shopDisney. Plus for a limited time guests can get a free Encanto Collectible Key with any purchase of $25 (pre tax) or more. Just use the code: ENCANTO at checkout!

Headwear

Bring a little color and cheer to your wardrobe with these adorable headbands. Stick with the traditional Minnie Mouse Ears featuring a large fuschia bow or try something new with this pretty teal headband featuring flower embroidery and the words “Magic Awaits You.”

Toys and Plush

Mirabel and her older sister Isabela have a lot to offer young fans with these dolls. Mirabel comes with an accordian and she sings, while Isabela has long hair that’s perfect for styling. There’s also a colorful toucan plush who’s happy to be your new pal and join you on all your adventures. Finally for kids who want to reenact favorite movie scenes, this play set of the magical house will provide hours of entertainment.

Collectibles

Add some Encanto magic to your Christmas tree or holiday displays with a new Sketchbook Ornament; pin collectors will also delight in the Limited Release pin that reads “Uniquely Me!” or the mystery pin set that has two surprise collectibles.

Clothing and Pajamas

Out for the day or back home for bed, you’ll and your little ones will look great in this stylish attire inspired by Maribel and Antonio. Adults can stay warm with an Encanto pullover while kids can make a statement with a colorful dress or nightshirt and Antonio’s “Group Chat” pajamas or “Animal Magnet” T-shirt.

Encanto arrives in theatres nationwide on November 24, 2021

 
 
