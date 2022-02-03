Accentuate Your Natural Beauty with “Encanto” Inspired Makeup and Jewelry from shopDisney

by | Feb 3, 2022 2:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Sure, we all know that talking about Bruno is off limits, but we can chat about all things Encanto, right? The dazzling musical has become an international hit, but you know what’s even better than watching the film, shopping for your favorite Encanto items and shopDisney has plenty in store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Audiences have fallen in love with Disney’s Encanto and we can see why! Not only is the Madrigal family a joy to watch (seriously, I want to hang out with this crew), but the music is simply fantastic and you don’t have to be Colombian to relate to the story.

In addition to enjoying the film on Disney+ fans can bring elements of the movie and characters to their signature style with makeup and accessories from shopDisney! Whether you want to add some new color to your beauty routine or just need to dazzle with a favorite pair of earrings, you can find a delightful assortment or Encanto products designed for adults and younger fans too.

Below is a collection of items that are available now on shopDisney and we’ve included links to these products. Happy shopping.

Makeup and Beauty

In conjunction with the film’s release, Latina-owned beauty company Alamar Cosmetics launched a line inspired by Maribel and her sisters. This lovely collection includes eyeshadow, blush, makeup brushes, lip gloss and a really cool folding mirror.

Encanto Eyeshadow Palette by Alamar

Encanto ''I'm Blawesome'' Blush by Alamar

Encanto ''¡Dimelo Cantando!'' Lip Gloss by Alamar

Madrigal Magical Mirror – Encanto

Encanto ''My Best Self Duo'' Complexion Brushes by Alamar

Whether they admit it or not, everyone wants to own a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband to wear at the parks or any special occasion. So if you’re shopping for your first pair or adding to your Disney collection, you cannot go wrong with this brightly colored headband inspired by Mirabel.

Encanto Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults

Those looking for something more simplistic, that can be worn everyday will appreciate this knotted teal headband. The outside is embroidered with flowers while inside features the message “Magic Awaits You.”

Encanto Headband

Jewelry

You’ve figured out the makeup and headwear part of your look and now it's time to move on to jewelry. Kids and adults alike will find this Bolo Charm Bracelet to be a great addition to any outfit as it provides bright colors across five charms. The thin chain pleasantly accents the wrist and the Bolo style clasp makes it easy to adjust so you get the best fit.

Encanto Bolo Charm Bracelet

Finally, let’s talk earrings. If you’re incorporating several elements of Encanto to your look these posts and drop earrings provide the perfect finishing touch; alternatively, these styles are also perfect on their own and their versatility means they’ll match with nearly everything in your wardrobe.

Encanto Earring Set

Encanto Drop Earrings

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed