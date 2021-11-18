Disney Teams Up with Latina-Owned Alamar Cosmetics for New Makeup Collection Inspired by “Encanto”

Alamar Cosmetics is bringing the world of Encanto to life through a new makeup collection that launched today! Fans can enhance their natural beauty with Alamar’s signature lip glosses, blushes, eyeshadows and more as part of the Disney's Encanto Colección.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney has collaborated with Latinx-owned beauty brand Alamar Cosmetics Encanto .

. Available now on AlamarCosmetics.com, this enchanting collection features a beautiful and vibrant color palette that’s as pretty as it is playful.

Disney's Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics Encanto film characters.

film characters. Throughout the collection fans will notice shade names, like Amor Propio (self-love) and ¡Casita! (little house) inspired directly from the film.

The 13-piece collection includes: Lip Gloss and Lip Liners Blushes and a Highlighter Eyeshadow Palette Two Brush Sets Liquid Eyeliners A Foldable mirror

Disney Studios’ collaboration with Alamar marks the first team up with an independent, Latina-owned makeup line for a theatrical release.

The Complete Disney Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics – $233

Disney’s Encanto Eyeshadow Palette

The palette includes a mix of rich, buttery metallics and longwear mattes for multidimensional looks that leave a lasting impression. The color story itself is an homage to the three things that make Encanto so mesmerizing:

Colombia with its unique, boundless beauty

Family, whose love keeps us grounded

And the inner magic that blossoms from unconditional self-love.

Encanto Eyeshadow Palette – Alamar Cosmetics – $32

Disney’s Encanto Power Trio Eyeshadow Brushes

With the help of the The Power Trio Eye Brushes, your looks will be the talk of the city – or mountains if you live in Encanto. Each brush in the trio was thoughtfully chosen to make sure you achieve any look you can imagine.

“Be Bold” – for packing and layering shadow

“Be Precise” – essential for creating clean, sharp lines

“Be Consistent” – blending brush

Encanto "The Power Trio" Eyeshadow Brushes – Alamar Cosmetics – $20

Disney’s Encanto Longwear Lip Glosses & Longwear Lip Liners

The Alamar Cosmetics x Disney’s Encanto lip glosses and liners are pure magic. Offered in two shades, “Mira, Bella” and “Dímelo Cantando,” these fantastical formulas were curated to last through any occasion. Wear it alone for a natural look or pair the gloss with its matching longwear lip liner for a more defined finish.

Encanto Longwear Lip Gloss – Mira,Bella – Alamar Cosmetics – $16



Encanto Longwear Lip Liner – Mira,Bella – Alamar Cosmetics – $13

Disney’s Encanto Spread Your Wings Liquid Eyeliners

Enhance your eyes with the bold “Lilac Sin Limites” shade or feel fantastical when you wear our “Emerald Energy” color. Glide them on your lash line for an effortless pop of color on its own, or pair it with a look from our Encanto Essentials Eyeshadow Palette to make a bright, magical statement.

Encanto "Spread Your Wings" Liquid Liner – Lilac Sin Limites – Alamar Cosmetics – $14

Disney’s Encanto Face Bundle

Alamar Cosmetics presents two shades of the Colorete Powder Blush: “I’m Blawesome” – cool-toned petal pink; “Hermosa Rosa” – bright coral; and a peachy tone duochrome formula highlighter named “Flex Alert!” Bring your look together with “My Best Self” complexion brushes.



Encanto – The Face Bundle – Alamar Cosmetics – $77.00

Disney’s Encanto Madrigal Magic Mirror

Beauty is in the eye of the mirror holder, y ese eres tu. The Madrigal Magic Mirror is a foldable hand mirror, making it easy to use at any time and place. Alamar and Disney want you to always love what you see when you look in your reflection, which is why you’ll notice a sweet message on your espejito to remind you of the magic within.



Encanto Madrigal Magic Mirror – Alamar Cosmetics – $18

Catch Encanto only in theatres on November 24th!