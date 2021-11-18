Disney Teams Up with Latina-Owned Alamar Cosmetics for New Makeup Collection Inspired by “Encanto”

by | Nov 18, 2021 2:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Alamar Cosmetics is bringing the world of Encanto to life through a new makeup collection that launched today! Fans can enhance their natural beauty with Alamar’s signature lip glosses, blushes, eyeshadows and more as part of the Disney's Encanto Colección.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Disney has collaborated with Latinx-owned beauty brand Alamar Cosmetics for a line of makeup inspired by the upcoming animated film Encanto.
  • Available now on AlamarCosmetics.com, this enchanting collection features a beautiful and vibrant color palette that’s as pretty as it is playful.
  • Disney's Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics takes beauty lovers on a trip to South America to discover the many wonders of Colombia and the Encanto film characters.
  • Throughout the collection fans will notice shade names, like Amor Propio (self-love) and ¡Casita! (little house) inspired directly from the film.
  • The 13-piece collection includes:
    • Lip Gloss and Lip Liners
    • Blushes and a Highlighter
    • Eyeshadow Palette
    • Two Brush Sets
    • Liquid Eyeliners
    • A Foldable mirror
  • Disney Studios’ collaboration with Alamar marks the first team up with an independent, Latina-owned makeup line for a theatrical release.

The Complete Disney Encanto Colección by Alamar Cosmetics – $233

Disney’s Encanto Eyeshadow Palette

The palette includes a mix of rich, buttery metallics and longwear mattes for multidimensional looks that leave a lasting impression. The color story itself is an homage to the three things that make Encanto so mesmerizing:

  • Colombia with its unique, boundless beauty
  • Family, whose love keeps us grounded
  • And the inner magic that blossoms from unconditional self-love.

Encanto Eyeshadow Palette – Alamar Cosmetics – $32

Disney’s Encanto Power Trio Eyeshadow Brushes

With the help of the The Power Trio Eye Brushes, your looks will be the talk of the city – or mountains if you live in Encanto. Each brush in the trio was thoughtfully chosen to make sure you achieve any look you can imagine.

  • “Be Bold” – for packing and layering shadow
  • “Be Precise” – essential for creating clean, sharp lines
  • “Be Consistent” – blending brush

Encanto "The Power Trio" Eyeshadow Brushes – Alamar Cosmetics – $20

Disney’s Encanto Longwear Lip Glosses & Longwear Lip Liners

The Alamar Cosmetics x Disney’s Encanto lip glosses and liners are pure magic. Offered in two shades, “Mira, Bella” and “Dímelo Cantando,” these fantastical formulas were curated to last through any occasion. Wear it alone for a natural look or pair the gloss with its matching longwear lip liner for a more defined finish.

Encanto Longwear Lip Gloss – Mira,Bella – Alamar Cosmetics – $16


Encanto Longwear Lip Liner – Mira,Bella – Alamar Cosmetics – $13

Disney’s Encanto Spread Your Wings Liquid Eyeliners

Enhance your eyes with the bold “Lilac Sin Limites” shade or feel fantastical when you wear our “Emerald Energy” color. Glide them on your lash line for an effortless pop of color on its own, or pair it with a look from our Encanto Essentials Eyeshadow Palette to make a bright, magical statement.

Encanto "Spread Your Wings" Liquid Liner – Lilac Sin Limites – Alamar Cosmetics – $14

Disney’s Encanto Face Bundle

Alamar Cosmetics presents two shades of the Colorete Powder Blush: “I’m Blawesome” – cool-toned petal pink; “Hermosa Rosa” – bright coral; and a peachy tone duochrome formula highlighter named “Flex Alert!” Bring your look together with “My Best Self” complexion brushes.


Encanto – The Face Bundle – Alamar Cosmetics – $77.00

Disney’s Encanto Madrigal Magic Mirror

Beauty is in the eye of the mirror holder, y ese eres tu. The Madrigal Magic Mirror is a foldable hand mirror, making it easy to use at any time and place. Alamar and Disney want you to always love what you see when you look in your reflection, which is why you’ll notice a sweet message on your espejito to remind you of the magic within.


Encanto Madrigal Magic Mirror – Alamar Cosmetics – $18

Catch Encanto only in theatres on November 24th!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed