Bright, Sunny Mickey Mouse Spring Collection Featuring Styles for Adults, Kids Now Available on shopDisney

Say goodby to the holidays and hello to a brand new year with the adorable and sunny Mickey Mouse Spring Collection! The Disney Parks Blog has highlighted this cheerful assortment of attire that’s made its way to Disney resorts and shopDisney too!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog is helping fans get over the “post-holiday blues” with a look at some of the new Mickey Mouse Spring collection that launched today.

Fans in need of a serious Mickey Mouse style upgrade will love this latest series of clothing that features items for adults and kids.

Sunny yellows, bright coral and tie-dye too bring a pop of playfulness to the collection that’s sure to bring joy to every event that unfolds during your day.

Below are individual links to the Mickey Mouse Spring Collection that’s now available on shopDisney. Additionally, these items are available in select shops at the Disneyland Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Spring Collection for Adults

Mickey Mouse Spring Collection for Kids